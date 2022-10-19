Highlights Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or an incredible eight times, solidifying his legacy as the greatest player in its history.

With Messi now plying his trade at Inter Miami, his win in 2023 could be the final Ballon d'Or of his career.

Marseille, Liverpool, Ferencvaros, Dynamo Moscow, Dukla Prague, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, Blackpool, Benfica, and Paris Saint-Germain have all had one Ballon d'Or winner in their history.

Lionel Messi is the man with the biggest legacy in Ballon d'Or history with the Argentine having won the biggest individual award on the planet on more occasions than any other. The 2022 World Cup winner has added an incredible eighth award to his trophy cabinet after beating Erling Haaland to the honour in 2023. In the weeks before the award ceremony, it was assumed that it would be a two-horse race between the two men.

A large part of the decision being made to award Messi with the individual prize once more is perhaps down to his out-of-this-world displays in the aforementioned World Cup triumph. It felt almost written in the stars that the 36-year-old would finally get his hands on the biggest trophy in international football to mark his place in history. His Ballon d'Or win in 2023 will surely be the last of his career now that he's plying his trade at Inter Miami, won't it?

The prestigious individual accolade, awarded to the best footballer in each calendar year, was established by French news magazine France Football back in 1956. The Ballon d'Or has since been won by many of the greatest players in football history, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane.

Messi's latest success has made his current club the nineteenth club in history to have been the home of the Ballon d'Or winner. There are a number of clubs to have one winner in their history, and the Argentine's current employers have now joined that exclusive list. So, with that being said, let's take a closer look at which clubs boast the most Ballon d'Or winners.

21 Marseille (Wins: 1)

Jean-Pierre Papin was the clear winner in 1991 after winning Ligue 1 with Marseille and reaching the European Cup final. The iconic striker is still seen as one of the very best produced by the nation that also blessed the world of football with the likes of Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet.

Papin was the only player to have won the Ballon d'Or while playing for a French club for two decades until a certain Argentine magician became the second to achieve this. His goalscoring ability along with his overall technical game being slightly underrated by many. Papin had a long and successful career, although this would be his only Ballon d'Or triumph.

20 Liverpool (Wins: 1)

Liverpool's only Ballon d'Or winner so far was England's Michael Owen in 2001. The striker scored two very good goals in the FA Cup final in 2001 as the Reds went on to win a treble in the 2000/01 campaign. Liverpool won both domestic cups and a UEFA Cup trophy with the pacey forward being at the centre of the action.

Owen even beat an insane list of players to win the Ballon d'Or in 2001 including the likes of Raul, David Beckham and Luis Figo, who all had brilliant years in their own rights. This was perhaps the peak of Owen's career as a rather ill-judged move to Real Madrid in 2004 would be the beginning of the end to his time at the elite level with injuries stacking up in the years after.

19 Ferencvaros (Wins: 1)

Ferencvaros' Florian Albert fended off competition from Sir Bobby Charlton and Jimmy Johnstone to win the 1967 Ballon d'Or. When asked about the only Hungarian to have lifted the trophy, many would perhaps guess Ferenc Puskas, but it is actually Albert who claims that honour. He was a forward who spent his entire club career with Ferencvaros, scoring an incredible 256 goals in 351 games.

It is incredible to watch back old footage of the striker, as Albert almost played as a more modern forward that can drop deep and help with the build-up for his team. He was far from a penalty box striker that was constantly on the move to get onto the end of chances created and this makes his goal tally look all the more impressive and gives the indication that he was more than deserving of his Ballon d'Or success.

18 Dynamo Moscow (Wins: 1)

Arguably the most legendary goalkeeper of all time, Lev Yashin won the Ballon d'Or with Dynamo Moscow in 1963. With all the world-class goalkeepers to have followed in his path, none of them have this achievement on their CV. Yashin is the only shot-stopper to have won the Ballon d'Or with even the likes of Oliver Khan and Gianluigi Buffon unable to reach those heights.

Remembered as the iconic, hat-wearing goalkeeper, the Russian was majestic to watch between the sticks with modern fans wishing they were able to witness his brilliance. He was a hero for both club and country through his playing days, and his legacy will live on forever, particularly with Dynamo Moscow supporters.

17 Dukla Prague (Wins: 1)

Czech side Dukla Prague were dissolved in 1996, while midfielder Josef Masopust passed away in 2015. This does mean that the late midfielder will go down as the only man to have won the Ballon d'Or for the club in its history. The Czech international played the majority of his games for the Prague-based team, while also having stints with FK Teplice and Crossing Molenbeek.

He won eight Czechoslovakian titles with Dukla Prague over the course of his 16-year stay with the club that is no longer around. Being remembered as the most legendary figure of a club's entire history is not a bad legacy to leave behind, and Masopust would have surely been very proud of his accomplishment in 1962.

16 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Wins: 1)

Allan Simonsen helped Borussia Mönchengladbach win the Bundesliga and reach the final of the European Cup in 1977. His time with the German club was extremely successful as Simonsen helped his side to three Bundesliga titles in a row from 1974/75 to 1976/77. His rise to Ballon d'Or level was building up over the course of those three title-winning campaigns.

After his time with Borussia Mönchengladbach was over, he would earn a move to Spanish giants, Barcelona, a testament to the ability of the striker. The glory days of his career were back in Germany, however, while also doing a great job leading the line for his national team.

15 Borussia Dortmund (Wins: 1)

Matthias Sammer beat Ronaldo Nazario and Alan Shearer to the Ballon d'Or after winning Euro 1996 with Germany. Beating such attacking talent to the honour was a big success for the man who spent his career doing most of his work in the opposite direction. Being capable of playing as a defensive midfield player and often as a sweeper too, he was a force to be reckoned with throughout his playing days.

The 1996 Euros may have been the peak of his performances while leading his nation to European glory. This doesn't tell the whole story of his career, however, as he would go on to win three Bundesliga titles, with two of them being with Borussia Dortmund and the other with Stuttgart.

14 Blackpool (Wins: 1)

Winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956, Stanley Matthews is one of four English players to win the award. More notably, Matthews is actually the oldest-ever Ballon d'Or winner as he was into his 40s when given the award. His career was very long as he would go on to play into his 50s before finally hanging up his boots.

It is extremely unlikely that Blackpool will be moving any higher on this list any time soon with the club playing in League One in England. His success becomes even more special when considering this was the inaugural awarding of the Ballon d'Or in 1956.

13 Benfica (Wins: 1)

One of the greatest players of the 1960s, Eusebio scored 48 goals in 36 games during the 1964-65 campaign at Benfica. This was a big factor in his Ballon d'Or win in 1965, becoming the first Portuguese player to have received the award. His clinical nature in front of goal has helped keep him in the hearts of Benfica fans as well as all other Portuguese supporters even after his passing in 2014.

He may have represented other clubs during his career, but the man will always be associated as possibly the biggest legend Benfica have ever had. Eusebio is still one of football's greatest finishers of all time, more than five decades after winning the Ballon d'Or.

12 Paris Saint-Germain (Wins: 1)

Messi became the first footballer to win a Ballon d'Or while playing for PSG in 2021 and only the second man to have done so for a Ligue 1 side after Papin as previously mentioned. It was in a slightly controversial fashion that the Argentine won the award in 2021, however, with plenty of people thinking that Robert Lewandowski was the deserving winner after missing out the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the award ceremony to be called off.

His time with the French outfit is often looked back at with disappointment as he was supposed to be the man to finally guide the Parisians to Champions League success. This didn't occur during his two years with the club, unfortunately, although there were two league titles along the way.

11 Ajax (Wins: 1)

Some record books have Ajax on two because Johan Cruyff won his second Ballon d'Or in 1973 - the year he left the Dutch club for Barcelona. As he was only actually with the club for his 1971 win, this list has Ajax level with the previous clubs on one. It is fitting that he was able to win the award with the Eredivisie side before moving on to a new challenge with the impact he left upon the club as a whole.

In 259 appearances in the Dutch league, Cruyff amassed an unfathomable 296 goal contributions. These statistics were spread across two different spells with the club as he would later return after achieving further Ballon d'Or success while playing in Spain.

10 Inter Miami (Wins: 1)

Our newest entrant to the list, with Messi's 8th award undoubtedly one that makes him the greatest of all time. It was a year to remember for the Argentine as he finally got his hands on the one trophy that has eluded him for so long, the World Cup. It was a campaign to remember for the 36-year-old too, with him being named Player of the Tournament. But even without that, Messi has continued to exhibit excellence in abundance whenever he has taken to a football pitch, weaving in and out of opponents for fun, and scoring wonderful goals which have left people astonished - just like he has done all of his career.

Having swapped life in Paris for Miami sunshine, he was unable to drag his new club into the MLS postseason after arriving in the summer. But with a full season of him at the club, Miami have an incredible chance of picking up silverware next season. If he continues to shine for club and country next year, could a ninth trophy even be on the cards?

9 Hamburg (Wins: 2)

Winning back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards is no mean feat, but Kevin Keegan achieved this with Hamburg in 1978 and 1979. This means that the Englishman was the only ever winner of the award while connected to Hamburg. Being deemed the best player on the planet for two successive years is incredible for a man who is known to a lot of newer fans of the game for his time in management.

Keegan had already been a key part of Liverpool's success in the 1970s, and his three years in Germany finally helped him accomplish the goal of being given the biggest individual honour possible. His performances helped the club to a Bundesliga title in the 1978/79 season.

8 Inter Milan (Wins: 2)

Inter claimed their first Ballon d'Or in 1990 after Lothar Matthaus won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany. The German was colossal in the middle of the park while also being more than capable of impressing at the heart of the defence. This versatility was useful throughout his career, as he would go on to become one of the biggest stars in German football history.

Seven years later, the magnificent Ronaldo added a second Ballon d'Or to Inter's collection. The Brazilian's success was largely down to his blistering form for Barcelona in the first half of 1997 with the striker netting 47 times in 49 games for the Spanish side. Nonetheless, he was an Inter Milan player at the time of his Ballon d'Or success.

7 Dynamo Kiev (Wins: 2)

Dynamo Kiev were a stronger force in the 1970s and 80s, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1975 and 1986 - the same years Oleg Blokhin and Igor Belanov won their Ballon d'Or awards, respectively. It would come as a shock to the majority of modern football fans that the club would even have one winner to their name.

Blokhin was the first of the pair to win the award, tasting success in 1975 as he went on his path towards becoming the best goalscorer in the Soviet League's history. His teammate at both club and international level, Belanov, would then be the man at the centre of attention in 1986 as he won the Ballon d'Or.

6 Manchester United (Wins: 4)

Manchester United's Holy Trinity of Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best all won the Ballon d'Or within a four-year period in the 1960s. It's incredible to note that all three men are British, with very few players from the UK having won the award since. Cristiano Ronaldo then added a fourth Ballon d'Or for the Red Devils in 2008 - with his first-ever award - cementing his status as arguably the world's best player at the time in the process. Although Jose Mourinho believed someone else was more fitting of the honour.

Ronaldo had helped United to a Champions League victory earlier in 2008 after scoring in the final against Chelsea, and he was quickly rising to prominence as one of the best players in the world. The Portuguese forward would then go on to contribute a further four Ballon d'Ors to another team on this list as he actually now has more awards to his name than Manchester United as a whole.

5 Bayern Munich (Wins: 5)

One of European football's most decorated clubs, three Germans have won a combined five Ballon d'Or awards while playing for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski should have added a sixth in 2020 but that year's Ballon d'Or was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, three different players won the prestigious honour and all three were German. Centre-back, Franz Beckenbauer, won two which is an incredible feat when considering how difficult defenders find it to win a single Ballon d'Or, never mind two.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also won the Ballon d'Or on two different occasions - in 1980 and 1981 - with more than 200 goals scored across his decade with the German side. Another prolific forward in the long-standing history of Bayern Munich strikers - and the top goalscorer in Bundesliga history - was Gerd Muller, who won the 1970 Ballon d'Or.

4 AC Milan (Wins: 8)

Sitting in joint-third place with an impressive eight Ballon d'Or awards, six players have won the award while playing for AC Milan. The legendary Marco van Basten is one of only five players to have won the Ballon d'Or three times or more and was able to do so despite having to retire from football at a young age due to persisting injury issues. The Dutch talisman scored an incredible 125 times from just over 200 games.

Another brilliant Dutchman to have represented the Italian giants and won the iconic title was Ruud Gullit. The midfielder was unbelievably good on the ball and had an intimidating presence in the middle of the field. Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan side in the mid-2000s was world-class and two of the big players of that side were rewarded with the Ballon d'Or in the form of Kaka (2007) and Andriy Shevchenko (2004).

The 1969 version of the award went to Italian attacker, Gianni Rivera after the long-serving player was given his flowers finally in his 10th year with the club. George Weah makes up the full list as yet another forward who impressed while leading the line for the Serie A side.

3 Juventus (Wins: 8)

Like Van Basten, Michel Platini won three Ballon d'Ors during his illustrious playing career. Impressively, the Frenchman won his in three successive years in the 1980s. The 1984 European Championships were certainly when Platini was at the peak of his powers as he led France to win the tournament, with an incredible hat-trick against Belgium being the highlight.

Zinedine Zidane also won his one and only Ballon d'Or while playing for Juventus, but that was largely for his heroics at international level with France during the 1998 World Cup. The midfield sensation was unstoppable as his team went on to win the tournament in their home country with a huge 3-0 win over Brazil in the final. Pavel Nedved surprised a few people by winning the 2003 Ballon d'Or despite plenty thinking Thierry Henry would be the man to win the award.

READ MORE: Thierry Henry's brilliant answer when asked about missing out on Ballon d'Or in 2003

Omar Sivori - who played for both Italy and Argentina throughout his career - also won the prize, while Italian pair, Roberto Baggio and Paolo Rossi make up the final two Juve players on the list. The duo were brilliant in front of goal and their talents were rewarded duly.

2 Barcelona (Wins: 12)

Barcelona boasted six Ballon d'Or awards before Messi burst onto the scene. By 2019, that tally had doubled to 12 thanks to the legendary Argentine forward. The first man to lift the Ballon d'Or while playing for the club was Luis Suárez - no, not that one - back in 1960. Suarez unfortunately passed away at the age of 88 in July 2023, but the Spaniard will remain in the history books at the Catalan club forever with his achievement.

Johan Cruyff is the only man other than Messi to have won the individual prize more than once while donning the famous blue and red colours of the Spanish giants. The Dutch superstar was incredible for the club both on and off the pitch as he would later return as manager after his retirement. The forward had a similar way of playing to Messi, with his incredible flair on the ball coupling extremely well with his creativity and clinical nature in front of goal.

Brazilian duo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, were also both rewarded for their impressive displays in 2005 and 1999 respectively. The pair were two of Brazil's greatest players of all time, and that is really saying something with the amount of talent to be produced by the South American country over the years. Hristo Stoichkov became the first-ever Bulgarian recipient of the award, with the country ranking very low in terms of nations to have produced the most Ballon d'Or winners in history.