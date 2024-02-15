Highlights Key Takeaways:

Manchester United had the most expensive squad in the Premier League in 2022/23 but fell short of winning the title.

Manchester City came close to matching the record for the most expensive squad in 2022/23 and have achieved success with their investments.

Chelsea's excessive spending has not resulted in improvement, showing that money alone does not guarantee success.

Over the years, the amount of money thrown around in football has become almost hard to believe. Teams all over the world are spending greater sums on players, hoping that it can make a difference.

Sometimes, big money has big results. You only need to look at what Declan Rice has done for Arsenal since joining for £105m, or what Jude Bellingham has done since his £88.5m transfer to Real Madrid. Other times, there's less of a guarantee.

The pressure of a huge transfer fee can sometimes prove to be too much for a player to handle, but that has not deterred clubs from continuing to spend big, hoping that one mammoth signing can make a big impact. And because of that, the total cost of squads has soared, especially in the Premier League where revenue streams are so large.

Proving our point, UEFA have now published the total cost of the most expensive squads in football in their European Club Finance and Investment Landscape (ECFIL) report for 2023. The top 10 is dominated by English clubs, with all three top positions taken by Premier League teams. Let's dive in and see who makes the list.

Data for all clubs is the 2023 financial year-end data, apart from Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City, for which data relates to 2022.

Most expensive squads in football (2023) Rank Club Transfer Cost Of Squad 1. Manchester United £1.21bn 2. Manchester City £1.10bn 3. Chelsea £926.91m 4. Real Madrid £881.59m 5. Paris Saint-Germain £802.07m 6. Liverpool £773.85m 7. Arsenal £761.02m 8. Juventus £657.56m 9. Tottenham £569.49m 10. Inter £503.64m All figures per UEFA's ECFIL report

1 Manchester United

Total transfer cost of squad - £1.21bn

Alarm bells might be ringing for new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, given that United were some way short of eventual title winners Manchester City in 2022/23, despite having the most expensive squad in the Premier League. In fact, UEFA's report mentions that the Red Devils' squad last year was the "most expensive ever assembled", surpassing the previous £1.13bn record set by Real Madrid in 2020.

Even more concerningly, the cut-off point means that money spent in the 2023 summer transfer window wasn't taken into account, so United's signings in that period, which included £72m for Rasmus Hojlund, £55m for Mason Mount, and £47m for Andre Onana, aren't factored in. With huge figures paid for the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho, two players who could be sold for a combined total of just £100m after they failed to make the grade at Old Trafford, Ratcliffe has work to do to stop his team overpaying for players who ultimately don't make the grade.

2 Manchester City

Total transfer cost of squad - £1.10bn

It really says something about the wealth of the Premier League that Man City were just £30m away from also matching the record set by Real Madrid in 2020. Pep Guardiola has built a superteam during his tenure as manager, signing a host of talent for incredible prices, including Jack Grealish for £100m, as well as Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias. But unlike their local rivals, whose investment hasn't been matched by an extensive trophy haul, City have got bang for their buck.

Aside from dominating English football for many years now, they were able to complete an incredible treble last season by getting their hands on a first Champions League. Adding the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku into the mix during 2023/24, the total transfer cost of their squad will subsequently rise, but given how they have performed so far, another Premier League and Champions League could also follow.

3 Chelsea

Total transfer cost of squad - £926.91m

A small caveat needs to be added here that Chelsea's data in UEFA's report relates to 2022. So the £850m spent by Todd Boehly from June that year until August 2023, which brought the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella to Stamford Bridge, isn't factored in.

Had those numbers been taken into account, then the Blues would be some way clear at the top of this table, but even without that, they are still comfortably third. Their excessive spending continued in the 2023 summer window, with Moises Caicedo and Christopher Nkuknu both arriving. Despite that, they still reside in 10th place, hardly an improvement on their dismal 2022/23 where they finished 12th. Proof that money with no coherent strategy does not guarantee success.

4 Real Madrid

Total transfer cost of squad - £881.59m

Madrid take the crown of biggest spenders outside of England, and it comes as little surprise given the pulling power of the Santiago Bernabeu. The best players in the world all want to secure moves to Los Blancos, with Kylian Mbappe likely to be the next player to make that jump.

The arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for £85.3m would prove to be the only large deal that Madrid completed in 2022/23, but their historical spending sees them soar up this list. Be it the signings of Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois, and also Eden Hazard, who was still a part of the squad for last season, the Spanish giants have never been afraid to flex their muscle in the transfer market. With the likes of Bellingham and talented youngster Arda Guler also on their books now, they are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market.

5 PSG

Total transfer cost of squad - £802.07m

Considering Mbappe and Neymar, the two most expensive transfers in the history of football, were in their 2022/23 squad, you might have expected to see Paris Saint-Germain a little higher up the list. However, other bits of business conducted by the Parisian club came at no cost, including Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, both key parts of the team last season.

Neymar being sold to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 will bring down the total cost of their team for this year, and Mbappe's eventual departure this season will have a similar effect. Big moves for stars cannot be ruled out as PSG look to replace the latter, but with talented youth products like Warren Zaire-Emery now coming through the ranks, perhaps there's less of a need to bring the biggest of players to the club for obscene fees.

6 Liverpool

Total transfer cost of squad - £773.85m

Despite Liverpool cracking the top 10, they are still some way behind the likes of Man United, Man City, and Chelsea. And it's certainly safe to say that the money the Reds have spent on players has been better invested than two of the aforementioned trio.

From spending £75m on Virgil van Dijk, the highest fee for a defender at the time, to picking up Mohamed Salah for £34.3m, it's very rare to see Jurgen Klopp's side spend money badly, although not all of the German's signings have been big hits. Adding Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer of 2023 will see the total transfer cost of the team increase ever so slightly, but given what both men have shown so far at Anfield, it's hardly been money poorly spent.

7 Arsenal

Total transfer cost of squad - £761.02m

Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job since arriving at Arsenal, turning the Gunners from a team who were struggling to qualify for Europe into a title-challenging side. However, this has only been achieved through a high level of squad turnover, with numerous players sold while others have been bought for big money.

Some of the deals Arsenal have struck which are factored into UEFA's sum include the £50m paid to sign Ben White from Brighton, the £32m paid to bring Oleksandr Zinchenko to the club, not to mention the £45m spent on Gabriel Jesus. The development of young players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who cost the club nothing and just £6m respectively, help keep the total down for now. But the deal struck for Rice in the summer of 2023 won't help keep their total down.

8 Juventus

Total transfer cost of squad - £657.56m

Italy's most dominant team of the last decade have made a habit of trying to bring the best possible talent to Turin in an attempt to maintain their status as the best Serie A has to offer, and there have been no shortage of incomings at Juventus in recent years. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa are just two top talents who the Bianconeri spent big on.

But Juve aren't afraid of picking up someone for little to no money, with Paul Pogba just one man who arrived in 2022/23 for absolutely nothing. Their status as the most expensive squad in Italy's top tier didn't ensure success in the previous two seasons, however, with a seventh place finish in 2022/23 and a fourth place finish the season before. And it looks to be another trophyless season for them this year, as the Old Lady are currently seven points adrift of leaders Inter, a team who spent less than them to assemble their squad last year.

9 Tottenham

Total transfer cost of squad - £569.49m

The last of the Premier League's 'big six', and some way behind the quintet who came before them. Tottenham's dealings in the transfer market haven't approached some of the staggering figures that their rivals have spent on players, with Richarlison, Davinson Sanchez and Pedro Porro proving to be the three most expensive players in their squad for the 2022/23 campaign. Record signing Tanguy Ndombele, signed for £63m, failed to make the grade in north London and spent the season out on loan at Napoli.

However, this year, some big moves have been made to bolster Ange Postecoglou's ranks. James Maddison and Brennan Johnson are the two most expensive additions, while Micky van de Ven has also joined for £34.5m and wasted little time in making an impact, becoming the fastest player in the Premier League. Considering that Spurs are pushing for a Champions League spot ahead of the likes of Chelsea and United, it's more proof that you don't need to spend big to get results.

10 Inter Milan

Total transfer cost of squad - £503.64m

Rounding off the top 10, we have 2022/23 Champions League finalists, Inter. Although they failed to win that competition, coming up short against the juggernaut that is Man City, their presence in that final, despite assembling a squad at half the cost of their opponents on the night, is commendable.

Having only spent over the £50m mark once to bring Romelu Lukaku to the club, before ultimately selling the Belgian for nearly £100m to Chelsea, the Nerazzurri have been able to sign the likes of Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni without spending ludicrous sums. They still regularly challenge for honours, and are on track to lift another Scudetto this season despite not spending an insane amount on players.