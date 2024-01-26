Highlights CIES Football Observatory have named the football clubs who have made the most profit in the transfer market since 2014, with no Premier League clubs featuring in the top 10.

Lille has the highest transfer profit of £329m, thanks to their success in developing young talents like Eden Hazard and Nicolas Pepe.

RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig, both part of the Red Bull family, have generated significant profit by developing and selling talented young players, including Erling Haaland.

With great power, comes great responsibility. This may be a quote that is synonymous with a famous superhero, but it is also an accurate representation of how important it is to sign the right players for your football team.

With vast amount of money floating around football, we have seen time and again some of Europe's elite get their transfer business horribly wrong. The likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus have all suffered on and off the pitch as a result of the ludicrous amount of money they have wasted over the last ten years. But, for all the mistakes these powerhouses make, other clubs have been able to profit big time.

Now, thanks to a report released by the CIES Football Observatory, we can now see just which teams have had the most success in the transfer market over the last decade. Having already run through the 10 clubs who have made the biggest losses in the market, GIVEMESPORT are now going to take a look at the top 10 most profitable clubs and find out just how these teams managed to turn rags into riches. Spoiler alert, there is not a single Premier League club in sight. Brentford are the most profitable club in the English top flight in the last 10 years, but the £84m they have pocketed is some way behind the top 10.

Clubs with the most transfer profit in GBP (£) Rank Club Money Spent Money Received Total Balance 1. Lille £206m £535m £329m 2. Ajax £267m £537m £270m 3. RB Salzburg £71.3m £270m £199m 4. AS Monaco £502m £687m £186m 5. RB Leipzig £281m £465m £184m 6. US Sassuolo £194m £371m £177m 7. Benfica £290m £461m £170m 8. Atalanta £250m £421m £170m 9. Eintracht Frankfurt £131m £287m £155m 10. Sporting CP £180m £324m £144m Stats from the CIES Football Observatory (Correct as of 26/01/24)

1 Lille

£329m total balance

Nicolas Pépé flopped at Arsenal after leaving Lille



Lille has been a breeding ground for some of the most exciting and promising talent to grow and develop over the last 15 years. Even before the period when this data was collected, the French club had already helped produce the likes of Eden Hazard, who would go on to be one of the world's very best up until his retirement in 2023.

Since 2014, the star-studded names continue to grow. Although record sale Nicolas Pepe did not reach the same height at Arsenal, others like Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen have made a real splash for their new clubs and have been well worth the high transfer fee demanded for them.

2 Ajax

£270m total balance

Ajax's academy is one of the most famed in Europe. Producing talents like the great Johan Cruyff, these graduates helped turn the Dutch giants into one of the biggest forces in the continent. But with huge amounts of money now being thrown around in football, that level of success has left Sons of the Gods behind.

However, with said money available for other teams, Ajax have been able to leverage some of their great young talent to make some serious profit. Since 2020 alone, the club has managed to make £174m just from selling three players to Manchester United. That's without taking the sales of Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt into account either.

3 RB Salzburg

£199m total balance

The Austrian side is the first but not the only Red Bull outfit on this list. However, Salzburg do supersede their title partners when it comes to transfer profitability. A large part of this is to do with the fact that the club has spent so little, being the only side to feature to have spent less than £100m in the top 10. A sign of how good they are at unearthing talent.

Almost half of their most expensive departures have come from players being sold to RB Leipzig, emphasising how important the link is between the two. Other star names that moved elsewhere include Karim Adeyemi and, of course, Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland, with both signing for to Borussia Dortmund.

4 AS Monaco

£186m total balance

At one point in time, Monaco would've perhaps been on a different list given their previous spending habits. The French club made a big financial impact in the 2010s, securing big money moves for the likes of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez. This was over before it began, however, as they started to settle into life firmly behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet again, they were able to use some of their incredible youth talent to earn back some of the money they had previously spent on the big superstars. Anthony Martial's moved to Manchester United could've risen to beyond £50m should he have fulfilled his potential. Then there was Kylian Mbappe, who shot to stardom as a teenager before moving to PSG and becoming one of the best players in the world today. A Ballon d'Or surely awaits him.

5 RB Leipzig

£184m total balance

The aforementioned other Red Bull side to make this list, Leipzig are most certainly the big brother to Salzburg. However, both clubs operate with the same methodology - find and develop the best young talent before moving them onto bigger clubs and repeating the process.

That method has worked wonders for both and has kept them being profitable organisations while maintaining degrees of success on the pitch. Three of their biggest departures occurred less than a year ago, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, and Josko Gvardiol moving to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City respectively. With Benjamin Sesko catching the eye of clubs too, another big sale could be on the horizon.

6 US Sassuolo

£177m total balance

Italian club Sassuolo are often a team that fly under the radar due to their standing as a mid-table side in Serie A. However, their ability to remain consistent is down to honing the skills of top talent who, more often than not, make moves to more established teams in the division.

Of their top ten most expensive sales, eight of them have switched to other teams in Italy. Some of the more prominent names include Manuel Locatelli who left to join Juventus, Stefano Sensi who made the switch to Inter and Giacomo Raspadori who now represents Napoli. Sassuaolo have a consistent conveyor belt of talent, and they will likely produce a new star in the near future.

7 Benfica

£170m total balance

Like Ajax, Benfica used to be one of the most formidable teams in world football. Boasting the likes of former Ballon d'Or winner Eusebio, the Portuguese giants have fallen by the wayside due to the revenue being made by clubs in other top European leagues.

Again, like others in this list, The Eagles have managed to make the most of developing bright young stars that draw interest from the elite. Having sold two players for over £100m in recent years, those being Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea and Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid, as well as Darwin Nunez to Liverpool for £85m, there's no doubt that Benfica are one of the best clubs at maximising their departures to suit them best.

8 Atalanta

£170m total balance

Rasmus Hojlund and Dejan Kulusevski are just two of the most stand out names to have come out of Atalanta over the past decade. The Italian club has managed to develop some absolute superstars all over the pitch, to the point where if they had managed to keep them all, they would've been a very exciting team to watch in European competitions.

Other recognisbale names from La Dea's past include World Cup winner Cristian Romero and members of Italy's Euro 2020 winning squad, Alessandro Bastoni and Bryan Cristante. The fact these players went on to represent their countries in major tournament victories highlights just how much talent Atalanta has been able to produce over the past few years.

9 Eintracht Frankfurt

£155m total balance

The 2022 Europa League winners have a knack when it comes to producing attacking talent that they are able to sell for a big profit. Four out of five of Frankfurt's most expensive sales fit this description, especially Randal Kolo Muani and Luka Jovic. However, most tend to struggle after leaving the German side.

Jovic, Sebastian Haller and Andre Silva struggled to reach the heights they had done after joining Real Madrid, West Ham and RB Leipzig respectively. Perhaps this is an indication of Frankfurt realising the need to strike while the iron is hot in order to command the biggest fee possible.

10 Sporting CP

£144m total balance

When you're the same club that discovered Cristiano Ronaldo, it should come as no surprise that you are able to find other world-class talent that can be sold for big fees. In the years that have followed CR7's time at Sporting, players such as Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Porro have been and gone, helping bring in some much-needed cash.

To their credit, the Portuguese side have invested well with the money they have received. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has been nothing short of sensational since arriving from Championship side Coventry. He has managed 32 goal contributions in just 26 games so far in the 2023/2024 season, and has been linked with a move to Chelsea because of his stellar output. A few more millions could be in the bank for the Portuguese club.