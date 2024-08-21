Highlights Winning the PFA Player of the Year award is a huge honor for footballers in England, voted by their peers.

Manchester United and Liverpool have dominated the award, with the most winners among all clubs.

Some surprises have emerged, with smaller teams like Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers producing winners.

Winning the PFA Player of the Year award is an incredible achievement for footballers in England. Being voted by your peers on the football pitch as the best player over the course of a season is a huge honour and some of the best footballers to ever grace England and the Premier League have won the PFA Player of the Year award over the years.

Some teams have been fortunate enough to have multiple winners in their squads and it's a testament to how dominant Manchester United and Liverpool have been over time that the pair have far more winners than anyone else. Every once in a while, though, a surprise candidate on a smaller team comes out with the award after a stellar campaign.

In total, there have been 16 football clubs who have had at least one of their footballers win the PFA Player of the Year award. There are some interesting inclusions and some obvious ones.

Clubs with the most PFA Player of the Year winners Ranking Club Number of winners 1. Manchester United 11 2. Liverpool 9 3. Arsenal 5 4. Tottenham Hotspur 5 5. Manchester City 4 6. Chelsea 3 7. Aston Villa 3 8. Everton 2 9. Newcastle United 2 10. Blackburn Rovers 1 11. Ipswich Town 1 12. Derby County 1 13. Nottingham Forest 1 14. Southampton 1 15. Leeds United 1 16. Leicester City 1

One Winner

Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Leeds & Leicester

Seven teams have had just one of their players pick up the award and they are Leeds United in 1974 with Norman Hunter, Derby County one year later with Colin Todd, Nottingham Forest with Peter Shilton in 1978, Ipswich Town with John Wark in 1981, Southampton with Kevin Keegan one year later, Blackburn Rovers with Alan Shearer in 1995 and Leicester City with Riyad Mahrez in 2016.

It's an indication of the way football has gone since the formation of the Premier League that only two of these sides with players that aren't on one of the big six have won the award since 1995. Those were Shearer at Rovers and Mahrez at the Foxes, with both stars playing pivotal roles as their sides upset the apple cart and lifted the league title.

All five of the other winners occurred within an eight-year period, with Leeds' Hunter winning the very first iteration of the award and the rest following in pretty quick succession.

Teams with one PFA Player of the Year winner Team Player Year won Leeds United Norman Hunter 1974 Derby County Colin Todd 1975 Nottingham Forest Peter Shilton 1978 Ipswich Town John Wark 1981 Southampton Kevin Keegan 1982 Blackburn Rovers Alan Shearer 1995 Leicester City Riyad Mahrez 2016

Two Winners

Everton & Newcastle United

Two teams have had two winners in their squads and they are Everton and Newcastle United. The Toffees had a brief period of dominance in the 1980s, winning two league titles and a runners-up medal in the space of three years. In that time, two of their players won the PFA Player of the Year award, with Peter Reid picking it up in 1985 and then Gary Lineker repeating the honour one year later.

10 years later, Newcastle followed Everton's example and had two of their players win the award in back-to-back seasons. First, Les Ferdinand won it in 1996 and then Shearer, who'd moved from Blackburn to the Magpies in 1996, won it in 1997, becoming the first player to ever win it more than once.

Teams with two PFA Player of the Year winners Team Players Years won Everton Peter Reid & Gary Lineker 1985 & 1986 Newcastle United Les Ferdinand & Alan Shearer 1996 & 1997

Three Winners

Chelsea & Aston Villa

Two teams have had three players win the accolade. Aston Villa had a trio of honours in the 20th century, with Andy Gray winning it in 1977, David Platt in 1990 and Paul McGrath in 1993. The latter won the award at the end of the inaugural Premier League campaign.

Chelsea have also had three winners, but all three came in the 21st century and after the team was transformed into one of the best clubs in England. First, John Terry won it in 2005, shortly after the Blues won their first league title in 50 years. Then, 10 years later, Eden Hazard was named PFA Player of the Year after he guided them to another league title. Two years later, N'Golo Kante also won it after the Blues finished first again.

Teams with three PFA Player of the Year winners Team Players Years won Chelsea John Terry, Eden Hazard & N'Golo Kante 2005, 2015 & 2017 Aston Villa Andy Gray, David Platt & Paul McGrath 1977, 1990 & 1993

Four Winners

Manchester City

Until very recently, Manchester City had never had a PFA Player of the Year winner in their team, but since 2020, they've seen one of their stars pick it up on four occasions. It's a testament to the level of dominance that Pep Guardiola's side have had over English football in recent years.

Kevin De Bruyne became the first Cityzen to ever win the award in 2020 and then he repeated the honour one year later, winning it again. Two years later, Erling Haaland had the best debut campaign in the history of the Premier League, breaking the record for the most goals in a single season. He also won the PFA Player of the Year award for his troubles and earlier this month, Phil Foden added a fourth award to City's history books after a very impressive 2023/24 season.

Team with four PFA Player of the Year winners Team Players Years won Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne (x2), Erling Haaland & Phil Foden 2020, 2021, 2023 & 2024

Related Kevin De Bruyne Net Worth (2024): Current Salary and Sponsorship Deals He's one of the Premier League's greatest-ever maestros but how much is Kevin De Bruyne worth?

Five Winners

Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur

Interestingly, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are tied with five winners throughout their history. Despite the Gunners having more success in terms of silverware in recent years, they've had the same number of winners as their neighbours. Liam Brady, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie all won the award at Arsenal, with Henry winning it in two straight years, including the 2003/24 campaign when they went invincible in the league.

Tottenham have seen Pat Jennings, Clive Allen, David Ginola and Gareth Bale pick up the accolade while they were on the club's books, with the latter also winning it twice. The Welshman dominated for several years and signed for Real Madrid in 2013, but he was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2011 and 2013 before he left.

Teams with five PFA Player of the Year winners Team Players Years won Arsenal Liam Brady, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry (x2) & Robin van Persie 1979, 1998, 2003, 2004 & 2012 Tottenham Hotspur Pat Jennings, Clive Allen, David Ginola & Gareth Bale (x2) 1976, 1987, 1999, 2011 & 2013

Nine Winners

Liverpool

There's a little gap between Arsenal, Tottenham and the next team on this list as Liverpool have had nine players win the PFA Player of the Year award over the years. There were a handful in the 1980s, when they dominated English football, with Terry McDermott, Keny Dalglish, Ian Rush and John Barnes winning it in 1980, 1983, 1984 and 1988 respectively.

Almost 20 years later, Steven Gerrard won the award in 2006. The midfielder was a rare bright spark at times during a period in which the Reds weren't performing at the same level they had in the past. In the 2010s, Luis Suarez won the award in 2014 after one of the finest individual campaigns in Premier League history, Mohamed Salah picked it up in 2018 and Virgil van Dijk was honoured with it in 2019. After a three year absence, a Liverpool player won it again when Salah earned his second PFA Player of the Year award in 2022.

Team with nine PFA Player of the Year winners Team Players Years won Liverpool Terry McDermott, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah (x2) & Virgil van Dijk 1980, 1983, 1984, 1988, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2019 & 2022

Related Why is Mohamed Salah so Good at Football? Mohamed Salah is renowned for his workrate, skills on the ball and much more.

11 Winners

Manchester United

The team with the most PFA Player of the Year winners is Manchester United and let's be honest, is anyone really surprised about that? The Red Devils dominated English football throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, they ran rampant on football for over two decades, winning an absurd amount of silverware in the process.

As a result, plenty of their players have won the prestigious award. Mark Hughes was the first, doing so twice between 1989 and 1991, before Gary Pallister and Eric Cantona also got their hands on it in the 1990s. The 2000s saw the side take things to a new level and from 2000 to 2010, one of their players won the award on seven different occasions.

Roy Keane, Teddy Sherringham and Ruud van Nistelrooy made it a hat-trick of awards to start the 21st century, winning it in 2000, 2001 and 2002 respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo then won it twice to bolster his legendary resume, before Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney rounded out the decade with one apiece. It's not been 14 years since the last United player won the PFA Player of the Year award and still no one has caught up to them.