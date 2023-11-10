Highlights Like it or not, the fourth quarter is where more games are decided in the NFL today than ever in the history of the league.

How teams finish games is crucial to their overall success, and while fourth quarter point differential isn't the end-all be-all of clutch stats, it's a good indicator of which teams play well into the most crucial stages of games.

Top teams like the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers top this list, but there are a couple of surprises in this list as well.

NFL seasons often seem wide open, with a few teams separating themselves from the pack and the middle of the league fighting for playoff spots. We are in the midst of Week 10 of the 2023 season, and there are several teams feeling pretty good about their chances.

Winning in December and January, however, is much different than winning in September and October. A useful stat to identify teams built for the long haul is point differential in the fourth quarter, which illustrates which teams are tightening up on defense and exploding on offense at the right time. Here are the top four teams in terms of fourth-quarter point differential through Week 9.

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) — +5.2 4th-quarter point differential

The San Francisco 49ers reached the 2022 NFC Championship game despite their numerous injuries. With quarterback Brock Purdy healthy this year and the NFC looking like a talent wasteland, the team is expected to again fight for a chance at the Super Bowl. They managed to stay healthy early on as players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk all looked like stars.

Things started off great for the team from the Bay as they won their first five games in a row. The most impressive win for the 49ers so far this year was their drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The Cowboys themselves had looked dominant in the early part of the season. But behind a stout defensive performance and four touchdown passes from Purdy, San Fran defeated their long-time rivals 42-10.

The Niners have hit a stumbling block over the last three weeks, dropping games to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals. The team has been hurt by injuries to jack of all trades Deebo Samuel and star offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Despite the rough patch, it is not quite time for the Niners to panic yet. They still stand at the top of their division and will soon get some of their stars back, and their ability to show up in the fourth quarter is likely to serve them well going forward.

Buffalo Bills (5-4) — +4.1 4th-quarter point differential

Things weren't supposed to be easy for the Buffalo Bills this year. The Jets, who already had a stalwart defense, added Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. The Dolphins, already an offensive powerhouse, added more pieces as well. The Bills have been on the top of the AFC East for years, though, and were well-prepared for the challenge.

The Jets suffered heartbreak in Week 1 with an injury to Rodgers, but they still defeated the Bills in overtime. Buffalo also suffered a surprising loss to long-time nemesis New England during Week 7.

Still, the Bills have been a resilient team, as evidenced by their 856 fourth-quarter yards, third-most in the NFL. In Week 4, they absolutely squashed the surging Dolphins by a score of 48-20. They also had an impressive win over the Buccaneers in a game that saw Josh Allen throw for 324 years.

While the Bills currently stand a game behind the Dolphins in the standings, they are a team that is built for cold weather games at the end of the year. The team has a dominant defense, and Josh Allen has repeatedly showed up big at the end of games this year, throwing five touchdowns and running for four more in the final frame while putting up the third-best fourth quarter passer rating (108.0).

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) — +3.8 4th-quarter point differential

Arthur Smith has been hearing it from fantasy owners all year. They are unhappy with how the Atlanta Falcons coach has been handling star players Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. But Smith is doing something right when it comes to the team's play in the fourth quarter.

Interestingly, the Falcons have had success despite the uneven play of second-year QB Desmond Ridder. While he has now been benched because of turnovers, prior to that, Ridder had the ninth-highest fourth-quarter passer rating. In Week 2, the Falcons went into the fourth quarter down 24-12. They ended the game as the victors, though, thanks to a touchdown run from Ridder and two field goals from Younghoe Koo.

Atlanta also had an impressive division win in Week 7 against the Buccaneers. This win was more due to the fine play of the defense. After they held the Bucs to three points in the second half, the Falcons won on a last-second Koo field goal. The Falcons have been in a ton of tight games this season, with their last five straight being decided by one score or less.

While Atlanta has dropped their last two games to the Titans and Vikings, the team seems to have a little more of a spark with Taylor Heinicke at QB. With some winnable games coming up, the Falcons have a shot at getting back into the groove, especially if they can continue finishing strong: they have amassed 1,052 yards in the final frame in 2023, tops in the NFL.

Houston Texans (4-4) — +2.9 4th-quarter point differential

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are easily the most surprising team on this list. Picked by many experts to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, DeMeco Ryans' squad is playing inspired football. The key to the team's success has been the rapid emergence of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. You wouldn't expect a rookie signal caller to be at his best in the fourth quarter, but that's exactly what Stroud has done: his 119.3 fourth quarter passer rating is tops in the NFL.

The Texans have also gained the seventh-most fourth-quarter yards this year. One of their most impressive wins came in Week 3's upset of the Jaguars. In that matchup, the defense held Trevor Lawrence's offense to only 17 points. On the other side, the Texans put up 37 points, with Stroud throwing for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Week 9 featured Houston's most dramatic win of the season. Taking on the Buccaneers, the Texans came back to win 39-37, thanks to 17 fourth-quarter points. The game was a coming-out party for Stroud, who threw for an NFL rookie record 470 yards to go with five touchdowns.

Nobody expected to see a 4-4 Texans team at this point in the season. But they deserve to be here as their young players have developed at a rapid pace, especially in clutch moments, as the Texans are one of just two teams who have yet to throw an INT in the fourth quarter. No doubt first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans will be in the running for Coach of the Year if this keeps up.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

