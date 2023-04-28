The wrestling world was rocked when news emerged that CM Punk was backstage at WWE Raw this Monday, but according to fresh reports, his presence wasn't greatly received by those in the locker room.

It has been reported that his presence backstage was not received positively by some, with many Superstars calling it “weird” that he showed up.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from the company since he left in acrimonious circumstances back in 2014. The wrestler had been vocal about his issues with the company, and many believed that he would never return to WWE again.

He left the company and is currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling, however, it's safe to say the controversy has followed him.

The career of CM Punk

CM Punk’s glittering career has seen him face off against some of the biggest names in the business, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. Moreover, rocky relationships with The Miz and Triple H are said to have been remedied. It has been alleged that Vince McMahon was the main party involved in pioneering Punk’s departure, and he did so without incident.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that many WWE talents said it was “weird” that he appeared backstage, while others were sure that it was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Meltzer said: “The story was that McMahon made the call for him to leave, but others weren’t sure that’s really where the decision came from, other than it was a company decision. He talked to a few others including footage that surfaced showing him in the parking lot talking to Tamina.

“WWE talent generally thought it was weird he was there, but was asked to leave relatively quickly. Some thought it was a publicity stunt and some thought he was looking to get back in (legally that can’t happen right now as he’s got four years left on his AEW contract) but the only person who knows why he did it was himself and this did lead to lots of speculation throughout wrestling as to why.”

According to a series of reports, CM Punk is due to return to AEW television on the 17th of June at the United Center in Chicago.

AEW’s new Saturday night television show Collision will be launched on this date. Fans will be scrambling to see CM Punk back in his hometown of Chicago, in the same building he made his AEW debut.