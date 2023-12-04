There appears to be a lot going on behind the scenes in WWE right now following the return of CM Punk at Survivor Series 2023. The ex-AEW star's comeback ultimately went viral, and since then, 'The Best in the World' has been dominating headlines all over the globe as things begin to heat up ahead of a massive feud with Seth Rollins.

After Survivor Series, fan footage emerged showing Rollins screaming obscenities in Punk's direction as he made his shocking return to the company. The footage went as far as to show Seth having to be held back by WWE officials to prevent him from confronting Punk during his return. None of this was shown on TV, however, leading fans to believe that this wasn't part of a storyline.

However, new details have now emerged detailing an angle that was filmed backstage at Survivor Series, which has yet to be released. If and when it is, it could kickstart the Rollins and Punk World Heavyweight Championship feud in a massive way.

CM Punk filmed a backstage angle with Seth Rollins

It appears that fans have played right into the palm of Triple H's hand during the return of Punk. The fan footage that was released showing an irate Rollins attempting to launch an attack on CM Punk was capitalised on, with WWE's Creative team going as far as to film a backstage angle between Punk and Rollins at Survivor Series, which has yet to be released.

According to a fresh report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE filmed an angle showing Rollins trying to fight his way to confront Punk backstage following the end of Survivor Series. It is currently unknown if the two major names managed to meet face-to-face during the scuffle, but all reports indicate that this footage could eventually be used to officially launch the feud between both men that is expected to close out the year and kick-start 2024.

RELATED: WWE's three options for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024 leaked onlineRollins has previously gone on the record to call Punk a "cancer" to the locker room and urged him to stay well away from WWE. The World Heavyweight Champion has spoken candidly about his legitimate hatred of WWE's newest signing, but following Punk's return to the company, it appears that the two huge stars have buried the hatchet enough to work together, in what has the potential to be a huge program.

WWE ran an angle backstage with Seth Rollins trying to get at Punk. Rollins was asked months back about Punk coming back and said that we don’t need that cancer here. But later, he walked back on that, since anyone who follows wrestling history would have believed there was a chance, and probably a good one, that at some point he would be brought back after his AEW termination.

CM Punk v Seth Rollins is planned for the Royal Rumble

On Raw, Rollins is scheduled to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso, but there is still a chance that Seth will take to the microphone to finally address the return of CM Punk. The plan all along has reportedly been to feature Punk and Rollins in a major feud together, and the first seeds for that could be officially planted on TV tonight in some way.

It is also expected that WWE will release the footage of the backstage altercation between Punk and Rollins that was filmed at the end of Survivor Series at some point during the feud, giving it a more real-life egde, something that Triple H tends to like to do.

Interestingly, Punk isn't advertised for tonight's Raw whereas Rollins will be taking part in the main event, meaning this would be the perfect and most likely opportunity for Seth to take to the microphone and address his huge WWE return, and build some hype for a potential face to face when the two share the card again, which will likely be next week on December 11's Raw show.

As of this writing, we will have to patiently wait and see when WWE chooses to pull the trigger on what will surely be a very interesting and very personal on-screen rivalry between two of the greatest wrestling superstars on the planet right now.