CM Punk was backstage at WWE Raw last night, before being asked to leave by security.

In what was his first time at a WWE show since 2014, Punk surprisingly turned up to Raw in Chicago last night.

The former WWE Champion was around for a little bit, meeting with The Miz and Triple H, before being asked to leave before the show started.

What happened with CM Punk backstage at WWE Raw?

As noted, PWInsider reported last night prior to Raw going on the air that CM Punk was "shockingly" backstage for the show.

The report noted that the former UFC star briefly chatted with Triple H, the first time the pair had met face-to-face since Punk left WWE in 2014.

Punk also "cleared the air" with a 2x World Champion after the pair had "legitimate beef" during the AEW star's hiatus from wrestling, which you can read more about by clicking here.

No one really knows why Punk was there, but the feeling is he turned up to Raw because it was in his hometown of Chicago, and because he wanted to 'make amends' with people he's had issues with in the past.

Who asked CM Punk to leave WWE Raw?

As noted, Punk was backstage at Raw last night, but had already left the Allstate Arena by the time the show was on the air.

The original report from PWInsider noted that Punk was asked to leave the building by security, and 'immediately said goodbye' without kicking up a fuss.

Punk met with several other WWE talents, but was eventually asked to exit the arena. When he was asked, Punk immediately said his goodbyes and left the building.

The report notes that it was a Vince McMahon decision to have Punk leave the arena, whether that be because of the legitimate issues between the pair, or because he's still contracted to AEW.

But Vince wasn't at WWE Raw last night, so wasn't able to tell Punk himself to leave the arena, and Triple H apparently didn't do the honours either.

Fightful is reporting that Triple H asked Vince if Punk couldn't say, which the 77-year-old said no to, before WWE's Head of Security informed the former WWE Superstar that he had to leave.

Triple H said he had to ask if that would be permitted. CM Punk was asked to leave by Jim Kelly, WWE's head of security, at the request of Vince McMahon.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding CM Punk's surprising appearance backstage at WWE Raw last night.

