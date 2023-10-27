The in-ring future of CM Punk is uncertain to say the least, and now the 43-year-old has given an update on his status ahead of a potential comeback at WWE Survivor Series 2023 next month.

In September, the Chicago-born former WWE star was still under contract with AEW, having recently come back from a suspension alongside dealing with a lengthy tricep injury. He returned towards the end of June, with the inception of the company’s new Saturday show ‘Collision’, yet now finds himself as a free agent after a second controversy ended his spell working under Tony Khan.

What happened during what is now dubbed ‘Brawl Out’ last September is well-known, as the former two-time AEW World Champion went on a tirade about how the company was being operated, and how he disagreed entirely with how wrestlers filled the Executive Vice President positions which bubbled over into a physical altercation with The Elite.

Despite his return, a second backstage incident was where Khan had to draw the line. Following a physical altercation with Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium, Punk’s AEW contract was terminated and he has been a free agent ever since.

CM Punk could return to WWE

Many presumed Punk's exit from AEW would be the end of his in-ring career, but in a surprising move, rumours began linking the former World Heavyweight Champion with a return to WWE, something that previously seemed impossible. In fact, just this month, the Wrestling Observer reported that Punk and WWE were 'in talks' over a new contract, with a return potentially penciled in for Survivor Series.

It seems relatively possible, too, as WWE themselves appeared to be teasing Punk's return on Raw and at Fastlane, including lines on commentary that are synonymous with him and having some wrestlers hit the GTS, even if it’s out of their usual moveset.

CM Punk's reply when asked about returning to WWE

Now, talking on 670 The Score in Chicago, CM Punk has directly addressed whether he will be at Survivor Series, giving a typically cagey (albeit brilliant) answer. With his answer, the former WWE star also seemed to indicate that he's busy with his family and won't be coming back to wrestling, but that could always change.

They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. Tickets are hard to get. I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I’m literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such.

RELATED: Why Vince McMahon never made Samoa Joe WWE ChampionBut, of course, playing a potential WWE return down is exactly what Punk would do, even if everything had been finalised. Fans will probably still remember how he was keen to quash any rumours of an AEW Rampage appearance around the time that he shocked the world and ended a nine-year hiatus from wrestling, despite it being widely reported that he was going to show up.

As always, as more comes out about whether CM Punk will be making a return to WWE next month at Survivor Series, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.