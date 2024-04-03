Highlights CM Punk's UFC debut ended in a quick defeat by rear-naked choke, leading to doubts about his fighting abilities.

When WWE star CM Punk (also known as Phill Brooks) announced he'd be fighting in the UFC, many fans were skceptical. Could he actually fight? Turns out, he couldn't.

Punk made his UFC debut at UFC 203 on the 10th of September 2016, with the MMA and professional wrestling worlds holding their breath. But the former WWE Champion was finished with a rear-naked choke from Mickey Gall in just over two minutes.

CM Punk Reflects on his UFC Career

“I asked my wife the other day, because I said something... I was just like, ‘What was I, 35 when I fought?’ And she was just like, ‘Oh, no, you were 36 or 37.’ I just went, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’" Punk said during his appearance on The MMA Hour on Monday.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only UFC attempt for Punk. He stepped into the Octagon again on the 9th of June 2018, and fought three full rounds with Mike "The Truth" Jackson in what many consider to be one of the worst UFC fights in the history of the company. Jackson won by decision, but the fight was later declared a no contest due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana. Punk never fought in the UFC again.

Punk has no regrets

However, despite the two losses, an unquestionable failure on his part, he wouldn't take that time back, stating: "I’m glad I did it. Zero regrets, [except] I shouldn’t have fought in Chicago, because of the worst two weeks of my life – easily the worst two weeks of my life. I couldn’t cut weight properly. I still made weight. I’m proud of myself for that. I’m an ambitious guy [...] I get it, it’s easy to ‘LOL’ and make fun of me. Some people will look at that and be like: ‘That’s embarrassing.’"

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: CM Punk has a striking accuracy of 23% in his UFC career.

And after everything he went through, including criticism from fans he gets even today, he's still proud of himself.

“I f****** made the weight, I made the walk, I am 100 percent proud of myself. And I would do it again, because that was me at my absolute worst, and I did it. You want to call me a loser, that’s cool, but I was stoked I got that opportunity, and I was stoked I did it.”

Punk's UFC run was due, in part, to his retirement from pro wrestling, which happened in 2014. He later returned to AEW in 2021 and WWE in 2023. He is currently injured and won't appear at WrestleMania 40, but he will act as a guest commentator. The event takes place in Philadelphia this weekend on the 6th and 7th of April.

