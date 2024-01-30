Highlights CM Punk announced tearfully on Monday Night Raw that he will miss WrestleMania 40 due to a tricep injury.

Punk suffered the injury during the Royal Rumble, reportedly after a DDT from Drew McIntyre.

Despite the setback, Punk has promised the WWE Universe that he will come back stronger and has reassured fans of his return.

CM Punk was in tears during his segment on Monday Night Raw as he announced to the world that he would be missing WrestleMania 40 after suffering a tricep injury.

Kicking off the show, a tearful Punk addressed the WWE fans in Tampa, Florida to confirm, amid wild speculation on social media, that he wouldn't be fit enough in time to appear at WrestleMania 40 in April. The 45-year-old was rumoured to face Seth Rollins at The Showcase of Immortals for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but with Rollins currently injured as well, it is unclear whether he will even feature at 'Mania.

CM Punk's Raw promo after the Royal Rumble

Punk got emotional when announcing he'd miss WrestleMania

CM Punk opened Raw with his arm in a sling, confirming what was feared, that he had suffered a serious injury just two days prior at the Royal Rumble.

When 'The Best in the World' entered last weekend's Royal Rumble at number 27, fans of the WWE Superstar were hoping this would be his big moment, his first since returning to the company at the end of last year, but as we now know, things couldn't have gone much worse for Punk.

His injury reportedly occurred following a DDT from Drew McIntyre during the Rumble, who later himself claimed on Raw when interrupting Punk's promo that his prayers had been answered.

Despite being injured for the majority of his time in the ring, he managed to finish the Rumble as one of the last men standing, before eventually being eliminated by Cody Rhodes, who won the event for the second year in a row. At the end, Punk was visibly holding his arm as he talked to officials.

Turning our attentions back to Monday Night Raw, a tearful Punk defiantly reassured the WWE Universe that he would be back and stronger than ever.

Video: CM Punk's full promo on Raw

"This is just a flesh wound. When I say I'm the best in the world, it doesn't mean because I always win. I lose more often than I win. You guys see my fight in the UFC? Yeah, not great. But god dammit I had a dream and I had an opportunity, and I was asked, 'do you wanna do this?' and I said 'yes' because it scared the c*** out of me."

Fans were left even more devastated after watching how upset Punk was about missing this year's WrestleMania and his first since his return to the WWE in November last year after nine years away.

One fan commented: "You just know he was finally happy to be back where he wanted to be."

"What a class act CM Punk is. You can tell this guy is a real one. He’s always been a real one from the start. The tears were heartfelt, and I actually feel bad for the man. Prayers up and hope to see him back doing what he loves soon," an X user wrote.

WWE fans were also left impressed with Punk's promo, complimenting how real it felt, as he clearly poured his heart out announcing his injury and absence from WrestleMania.

"Outstanding promo," one fan simply said, while another commented, "This was the realest promo CM Punk has done in a long time."

Punk is expected to be out of action for around 4–6 months, as fans eagerly await his return.