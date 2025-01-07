Summary CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the historic RAW on Netflix premiere.

Punk delivered an epic promo showcasing why he is the Best In The World.

CM Punk teased winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and coming for all the gold in WWE this year.

The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere is finally in the books. The show featured a star-studded cast of superstars, four stellar matches, and even some surprise returns. When the dust settled, CM Punk stood tall as he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the historic show. The two fierce rivals were on each other's necks throughout the match. Punk and Rollins went back and forth and traded heavy haymakers at each other. They even executed the other's signature on each other.

It appeared like Seth 'Freakin' Rollins had the upper hand when he landed a big Superplex on Punk. Seth immediately followed that up with a Falcon's Arrow. But Punk countered and hit a Go-To Sleep on The Visionary. After a groggy Rollins landed square on his shoulder, Punk showcased his strength as he lifted his rival for another Go-To Sleep to win the very first main event of the RAW on Netflix era.

As terrific as he was in the squared circle, CM Punk provided even more magic on the mic after his epic in-ring performance. WWE reporter Jackie Redmond spoke with the Chicago-native at ringside about his huge win. Punk also revealed what's next for him after vanquishing Seth Rollins.

CM Punk Delivers Epic Promo After Beating Seth Rollins

Punk once again proved why he is the Best In The World

Credit: WWE

CM Punk said during his infamous Pipebomb promo over a decade ago that he's "the best in the ring, on the microphone, and even on commentary." Those words could not ring more true after his spectacular night on the RAW on Netflix Premiere. After taking care of his business against Rollins in the ring, Punk delivered another timeless masterclass on the mic. And he certainly deserved to gloat about his performance.

"46 is just a number and so is No. 1 and that's exactly what I am. That's exactly what I have been saying since I got here in 2005... Yeah, maybe a took a 10-year vacation. But I'm back and I'm better than ever. Ain't nobody touching me. B-I-T-W. Best in the world." - CM Punk

The Best In The World also revealed that he is coming for all the gold in 2025. He teased that he intends to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match and also issued a warning to the two champions, Cody Rhodes and Gunther .

"I'm Mr. October. I'm Game 7. I am clutch. I am The Best In The World." - CM Punk

It remains to be seen just what is next for CM Punk. There have been rumblings that the former WWE Champion could be Roman Reigns ' opponent at WrestleMania 41. Another showdown with Seth Rollins is still very much a possibility. And as he mentioned, he could be in a world title match against Cody Rhodes or Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals. Regardless, despite being away from the WWE for nearly a decade, CM Punk is still one of the top superstars and money-makers for the Stamford-based promotion.