CM Punk has been the talk of WWE since his return at last year's Survivor Series PLE, emerging at the end of the WarGames main event, taking some of the limelight from Randy Orton, who had also made his long-awaited return from neck fusion surgery in that match.

After a bitter war with Drew McIntyre, Punk now looks to continue his feud with Seth Rollins, who made his thoughts on Punk's return very clear ever since that day when he was seen being held back from charging up the ramp to confront his old enemy.

However, despite a feud with Rollins likely to now take place, the 46-year-old placed himself in his first WarGames match over the weekend, returning to aid Paul Heyman's Tribal Chief against the new Bloodline, with the OG Bloodline victorious in that encounter. The Straight Edge Superstar, however, was quick to remind his manager after the match that he now owes him for aiding Roman Reigns and co., and now, on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, he's seemingly hinted at what that favour could be.

Paul Heyman's Favour to CM Punk Possibly Revealed

Punk could be eyeing up that illusive WrestleMania main event spot

As we edge closer to the Royal Rumble event next month, which will mark the dawn of Netflix broadcasting PLEs when WWE makes the switch to the network for its weekly content and regular PLEs, we will see a host of Superstars declare themselves for the event, with a chance at history on offer for the winner.

Punk mentioned this event in his promo segment on Raw last night before he was interrupted by bitter rival Seth Rollins, which culminated in a brawl between the pair and Sami Zayn.

However, the former AEW star mentioned other events, including the Elimination Chamber event that follows the Rumble, but noted he has favours to cash in. The term "cash-in" is also interesting, given Punk has won the Money in the Bank briefcase twice in his career, when it was a WrestleMania match-up on offer, one of only three men to have achieved that accolade. Following his aid given to the OG Bloodline, he is owed a favour by Heyman, with the two seen embracing at the end of WarGames, and Punk is heard saying that when he needs the favour, he will call.

Could CM Punk Main Event WrestleMania?

It's well documented how desperate he is to main event 'Mania

After his segment on Raw, it seems Punk has set his eyes on the main event of WrestleMania, but has not clarified in what capacity he will do so. Discussing the Rumble, the veteran Superstar seems an early favourite to win that event, but his comments on Elimination Chamber indicate that he could head into 'Mania as the defending champion instead of a challenger.