This was the second backstage altercation Punk has had in AEW, and led to his dismissal from the company, a decision made by Tony Khan

With rumours of Punk's future plans emerging online, a new report has claimed that the 44-year-old has actually tried to return to WWE twice already, and could attempt a comeback again soon

With rumours swirling over the future of CM Punk, following his firing from AEW, it’s been revealed he actually tried to return to WWE twice since his controversial exit nine years ago.

On Saturday evening, AEW and Tony Khan officially announced that CM Punk’s contract had been terminated with cause.

The news, which caught many by surprise, came as a result of an internal investigation following a backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry just over a week ago at All In, taking place at Wembley Stadium.

Why did AEW fire CM Punk?

Of course, this is the second time that the 44-year-old has been involved in a physical confrontation with AEW talent, with the first incident occurring just over a year ago.

Infamously, the first came exactly at All Out in September 2022, he cut down company EVPs, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, in a scathing press conference before a legitimate backstage brawl occurred.

This led to the suspension of all involved, with Punk being absent from AEW TV for over ten months, though, as we now know, his return only lasted two months before the recent backstage incident became the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

Now, still just a few days removed from his firing, speculation is mounting over what could be next for the star. Of course, he may go to Japan or even retire from wrestling as a whole, but, there remains those that are pulling to see CM Punk make his way back to WWE.

While that may initially seem unlikely, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has discussed the prospect of a WWE return for Punk by revealing that he has actually attempted to make his way back to the company twice in the last five years.

Fans may remember the time when SmackDown was first moved to Fox in 2019, leading to the two-time WWE Champion being hired as a host on the ‘WWE Backstage’ panel show.

Understandably, seeing the outspoken star appear on a WWE-affiliated show shocked many fans, though, it was made absolutely clear during this time that Punk’s contract was with the broadcast company themselves and not with WWE.

However, Meltzer has suggested that Fox asked WWE to sign CM Punk during this time period, something which Vince McMahon strongly opposed. In fact, it was reported that the 78-year-old went on record as to say "we’ll sign anyone but him" in response to Fox’s desire for the straight-edge star to be rehired.

Also, Meltzer claimed that during Punk’s aforementioned incident with The Elite, the Second City Saint tried to get out of his AEW contract, but, WWE ‘made the decision not to use him’.

Fightful has posted the most recent update on the potential of a Punk return by simply letting subscribers know that his firing was 'heavily discussed' at WWE Payback, a show taking place just hours after the decision was announced. While little is known about what CM Punk will do next, the fact that his name was being talked about backstage at Payback is enough to get fans of the 'Best In The World' buzzing with excitement.

It’s worth noting that Punk randomly showed up at Raw earlier this year, turning up backstage ahead of the May 24 episode. Here, it’s believed that he interacted with Bobby Lashley and Tamina, as well as attempting to ‘clear the air’ with The Miz, someone who the two-time AEW World Champion upset in 2019.

Also, reports suggest that CM Punk wanted to talk with Triple H, before Vince McMahon caught wind of his presence and made it clear that he should leave. But, his willingness to talk to The King of Kings and current Head of WWE Creative indicates the potential of the pair repairing the turbulent relationship they have had previously.

Whether CM Punk could complete a mind-blowing comeback to WWE remains to be seen, but, should anything change regarding his future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.