In professional wrestling, you're always told to 'never say never', and that has been proven again recently as CM Punk made a historic return to WWE almost ten years after he quit the company in highly controversial circumstances. It was an unbelievable moment that had fans all over the world going wild.

The prospect of seeing the former AEW Champion back in WWE is pretty crazy and the thought of all the unbelievable dream matches that could potentially be on the cards is enough to get even the most casual of wrestling fans hyped up. Whether it's Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, LA Knight or Gunther, there are a number of potential bouts that would steal the show.

Considering Punk left WWE in 2014, a lot has changed, and it remains to be seen what sort of push he'll receive. Looking at the level of reaction he received from the crowd in attendance and fans online, it's pretty clear that his star power is just as intense as it was when he left all those years ago. Fans might have been concerned about how hard he'll be pushed now that he's back, but it now seems like his first feud back has been confirmed, and it's a pretty good one.

CM Punk & Seth Rollins are set to feud with each other

Shortly after the 'Best in the World' made his return, the wrestling world went wild, thrilled at the idea of seeing him back inside a WWE ring. One man who didn't quite have that reaction, though, is Seth Rollins, who was captured on camera looking very angry at Punk's appearance.

The former Shield member has been very vocal about his disdain for Punk in the past, even calling him a 'cancer' during a recent interview, and it initially looked like he was very unhappy that he'd returned. However, according to the Wrestling Observer, the reaction is actually to set up a new rivalry between the two men, and it will likely be the first big program for the 45-year-old now that he's back.

A rivalry between the two would guarantee fireworks and is one of the biggest possible stories that WWE could run right now. It's only fitting then, that the plan is reportedly for the two to meet at one of the company's biggest shows of the year.

Seth Rollins v CM Punk is set for the Royal Rumble

Now that Survivor Series is wrapped up, there isn't another WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) until the end of January when the Royal Rumble returns, kicking off the road to WrestleMania. The current plan, according to reliable source Kerrmit125 on Reddit, is for the two men to face off against one another at the show.

Whether it's for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship or not remains to be seen, but we can only imagine the incredible story that we're about to watch unfold if the reports are true and the two men are actually going to face off in Punk's return feud. After a decade away, WWE is wasting no time with the former Money in the Bank winner, giving us one of the best possible feuds right off the bat, and we can't wait to watch it unfold.