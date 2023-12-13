Following a very eventful December 11 edition of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk became an odds-on favorite to win the 2024 men's WWE Royal Rumble match.

After weeks of speculation about which brand the 'Best in the World' would end up on, after having made appearances on all three of WWE's weekly shows, Punk has declared that his loyalties lie with Raw, and has become an official member of the red brand's roster.

Punk also had a highly anticipated face-off with Seth Rollins which looked to be the official beginning of their feud, before the ex-AEW star announced himself as an official entrant in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, pushing fans to believe that he's a likely candidate to win the prestigious match, and go on to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

CM Punk is a top pick to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Since his shocking return to WWE programming at the 2023 Survivor Series, CM Punk has been a hot trending topic, with the fans in the palm of his hand as fans eagerly awaited his first big move since returning to the company. We were given just that on this week's episode of Raw.

Punk kicked off his return in a massive way, finally confronting Rollins after weeks of back-and-forth shots between the two men and at the same time, joining the Raw brand and becoming an official entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

After Raw went off the air, Betfair updated its Royal Rumble 2024 betting odds to reflect Punk's entry into the match. As it stands, Punk is now the joint favorite to win, sharing the top odds with fellow Raw superstar, Cody Rhodes.

Punk's involvement in the Royal Rumble match has been heavily speculated on since his return, and fans have been wondering if his re-emergence would affect plans that were reported to be locked in place earlier this year.

RELATED: WWE confirms report that Sami Zayn is taking time offThroughout 2023 - prior to Punk making his return to the company - it was reported that Triple H's favorite to win the Royal Rumble was Gunther. The second choice all along was Cody Rhodes, but it appears that Punk's return and his major popularity since coming back may have put a spanner in the works, and bookmakers seem to agree.

As of this writing, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes share the Betfair top spot with +175 odds of winning. Creeping up behind them in third place is Gunther with +600, and behind Gunther are LA Knight with +600, and The Rock with +700.

While The Rock may seem out of place on the list, it was heavily reported earlier this year following The Rock's return to WWE that the company might be close to pulling the trigger on The Rock v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, although those rumors appear to have dissipated, at least for the time being.

The betting odds for the 2024 Royal Rumble are looking quite interesting at this stage. While the top three mentioned above may not come as a surprise, Betfair also lists both Seth Rollins and Randy Orton at +900 odds following a rumor that the company may run a champion versus champion program between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, although these rumors at this stage have died down.

RELATED: Another major WWE star could leave with contract expiring in 2024Randy Orton is also currently riding a huge wave of momentum since his return at Survivor Series, so it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him have another run in the main event sooner rather than later.

Other names in the Men's Royal Rumble Betfair odds include NXT's Bron Breakker at +1000 amid talks of him moving to the main roster, Batista at +2000 and John Cena at +5000. Unsurprisingly, Matt Riddle's chances have been slashed down to +2500 since his firing from the company.

For the Women's Royal Rumble match, Betfair lists another tie-break odds for the favorites to win, with both Bianca Belair and Bayley sharing the top spot at +250. Joint second place goes to Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill, who is currently expected to take part in the Royal Rumble match and kick-start her WWE run in a major way. Liv and Jade share the odds of +333.

Further down the odds, you can find Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez sharing +750 and further down, Rhea Ripley with +1000. Other interesting names at the very bottom of the odds include Lita at +2500, and AJ Lee, the wife of CM Punk, also at +2500. Beth Phoenix, the wife of AEW's Adam "Edge" Copeland also has interesting odds at +2000.