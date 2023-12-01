Ideas are being thrown around regarding how Triple H could put on a big feud in WWE between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, with a potential double-turn in the works.

Even without any follow-up, Punk’s music hitting at Survivor Series will go down in history as one of the most genuinely shocking moments of all time. While there was some talk of a potential comeback, no one really believed that it was going to happen until the iconic static blasted over the speakers at the All State Arena and the man himself made an entrance on a WWE show for the first time in just under 10 years.

But, now that Punk is officially back in the company that he had previously spent nine years working for, attention is starting to shift towards the future. Immediately, following fan footage of Seth Rollins’ irate reaction to seeing the Chicago-native emerge at Survivor Series going viral online, it appeared that the current World Heavyweight Champion is likely first on the list of opponents for the 'Straight Edge Saviour' during his second run, but more then came out about what was potentially being discussed long-term.

Roman Reigns v CM Punk feud is in the works

Later, per Sports Illustrated, we learned that there are plans for CM Punk to square off with Roman Reigns over the course of his WWE return, with little detail given other than the feud coming after the ex-AEW star's bout with Seth Rollins, which is rumoured to be going down at the Royal Rumble.

That's now all, as per Fightful, WWE is also 'optimistic' that a match between Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin will happen at some point, potentially even at WrestleMania XL next year. While nothing is confirmed, the reports highlight that Triple H certtainly has big plans for the former WWE Champion now that he's returned.

CM Punk could reunite with Paul Heyman

Now, as reported by the Wrestling Observer, it’s been revealed that Triple H and co want to take a lot of time before finally pulling the trigger on a Punk and Reigns rivalry. Dave Meltzer also speculates over the heel/ face dynamic that could be established heading into the clash.

The plan is to take a lot of time before getting to Roman Reigns v CM Punk. The feeling right now is that it will be gigantic at the time they choose to get there. Whether it results in Paul Heyman leaving Reigns for Punk & Punk going heel & Reigns face, which was the speculation we got, there are multiple different ways to approach it

Paul Heyman being a focal point of the match would be almost inevitable as he's been pivotal in the respective careers of both Punk and Reigns. Let’s not forget, before the legendary manageer accompanied 'The Tribal Chief' through his 1,180+ day reign on top of the company, he was the associate of 'The Second City Saint' as he held on to the WWE Championship from November 2011 to January 2013.

Plus, as much as a Punk heel turn may sound far-fetched, some of the content included in his first Raw promo since returning left a bad taste in some people’s mouths. In particular, many didn’t like how WWE's newest signing insisted that he’d changed and how belongs in the company, ultimately leaving the door open to play up a company man gimmick in which he becomes a sellout in spite of fan support.

With a lot of time seemingly still to go before Punk steps into the ring with WWE’s Head of The Table, a lot could change and the company may have even more avenues to explore when it comes to pulling off a monumental rivalry between two of the biggest stars in wrestling’s history.

