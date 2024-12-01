CM Punk and Jey Uso might have been one on the winning side of the main event at Survivor Series: Wargames on Saturday night, but they weren't happy with WWE officials at the post-event press conference after receiving a delivery that didn't quite meet their standards.

Punk played a key role as the Original Bloodline defeated Solo Sikoa's new incarnation of the group at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. As is customary after major Premium Live Events, the winning team took to the stage - without Roman Reigns - to address the media.

During their portion of the press conference, Punk motioned for a WWE staff member to pass him something that was out of camera shot. It turned out to be an item that the Chicago native has become known to enjoy at press conferences; a box of muffins.

Close

CM Punk and Jey Uso Were Disappointed in the Quality of Their Muffins After WWE Survivor Series

'We don't want them,' declared Uso

As a perk of showing up to the post-show media event, WWE superstars are evidently able to request food and drink to enjoy when speaking to reporters. However, as soon as Punk opened up the box, he shrugged his shoulders in frustration as he showed Jey what was inside. The box contained just two items - presumably muffins - with the rest of the box empty. Jey, in particular, couldn't hide his annoyance.

"We asked for some desserts over here - and she [the WWE staff member] gave us this. Come on. You've been here longer than us and our Daddy [Rikishi]. I don't want that."

Punk first became synonymous with eating muffins at press conferences during his time with All Elite Wrestling as he laid waste to half of the company's roster while eating muffins from Mindy's Bakery in his home city of Chicago after AEW: All Out 2022. The 46-year-old rarely addresses his time with WWE's chief rival, but his love of muffins is one thing that has travelled with him from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the aftermath of the All Out press conference, a backstage brawl famously broke out that saw Punk suspended by the company for the better part of year. He returned for a few months, before being permanently fired by AEW for punching co-worker Jack Perry during a backstage altercation at All In: Wembley in August 2023.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results Match Number Match Winner 1 Women's WarGames Match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belar, Bayley, Naomi 2 United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Shinsuke Nakamura (new champion) 3 Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Bron Breakker (pinned Sheamus) 4 World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest Gunther 5 Men's WarGames Match Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn

Although he is legally unable to speak about the events that led to his departure from AEW, Punk did jokingly reference the incident with Perry on WWE television earlier this year, remarking to Kevin Owens that it "was insane that a superstar was able to punch his co-workers in the face backstage" after Owens had done the same in a storyline.

Expect to see a basket of muffins whenever CM Punk and his pals are involved in a press conference moving forward. However, WWE staff might want to make sure that they are of better quality than what was served up at Survivor Series on Saturday night.