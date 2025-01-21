Summary Hulk Hogan caught a major stray from CM Punk and was absolutely eviscerated during the Best in the World's promo on WWE RAW.

Hogan was heavily booed at the RAW on Netflix premiere a couple of weeks ago.

Punk is focused on winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania.

Throughout the majority of his career, Hulk Hogan was a beloved favorite. He was the face of the WWE during the 1980s, and it's arguable that without him, professional wrestling would not be as big as we know it today. However, Hogan was greeted with a rude welcome when he made his first WWE appearance in three years during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6th. Fans at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles — over 17,500 of them — booed The Hulkster out of the building during his appearance at the historic debut.

Hogan was there to promote the partnership of his beer, Real American Beer, with the WWE. But every word he tried to get in, even if it catered to the WWE fans, was met with a chorus of boos. The segment did not go well, and it's certainly a forgettable moment in the 71-year-old's career. Two weeks later, Hulk Hogan got eviscerated once again, this time by CM Punk.

CM Punk Takes Shot at Hulk Hogan

"I'll kill Hulkamania once and for all!"

Credit: WWE

On this week's episode of RAW, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond caught up with CM Punk. The Best in the World has made his Road to WrestleMania very clear. He intends to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match and go on to finally fulfill his dream of main eventing WrestleMania and challenging for the world title.

Redmond asked Punk, who has never won a Rumble nor main evented the Showcase of the Immortals, what made this year different for the Voice of the Voiceless. The Chicago native then cut another passionate promo and took a shot at every major player in this year's incredibly stacked Royal Rumble field — from John Cena to Roman Reigns to Drew McIntyre to Sami Zayn . Hulk Hogan even caught a wild stray CM Punk — and he absolutely eviscerated the controversial WWE Hall of Famer.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty ass over the top rope and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all!” - CM Punk

This doesn't at all indicate that Hogan will suddenly be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. Nonetheless, The Hulkster will reportedly make an appearance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

As for CM Punk, his focus is solely on the weekend after this coming Saturday at the Royal Rumble. The Best In The World seems more motivated than ever to finally check off perhaps the remaining goals on his bucket list — win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania.