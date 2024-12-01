CM Punk wrestled his first match in WWE for almost two months on Saturday night when he united with the Original Bloodline of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on the current incarnation of the group (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed inside the infamous WarGames cage.

The Second City Saint was last seen in the ring when he defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood - after which he took a brief leave of absence from the company. However, he returned on SmackDown last week, at the request of his former manager Paul Heyman, to join Reigns' camp as the fifth member of their team for Survivor Series.

At the time, Punk told Reigns: "This isn't about you, this is about him [Heyman]," seemingly suggesting that he had come back to seek revenge on Sika's Bloodline for their vicious attack on Heyman over the summer. The group powerbombed 'The Wiseman' through a table on SmackDown on the 28th of June, resulting in him not being seen again for nearly five months.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results Match Number Match Winner 1 Women's WarGames Match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belar, Bayley, Naomi 2 United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Shinsuke Nakamura (new champion) 3 Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Bron Breakker (pinned Sheamus) 4 World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest Gunther 5 Men's WarGames Match Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn

Punk may have helped Reigns' team to victory at Survivor Series, but that doesn't seem to be the end of his business with Heyman - at least judging by his comments to him after the match.

CM Punk Warned Paul Heyman to Expect Him to Ask for 'A Favour' Soon

Punk wants something in return for his efforts at Survivor Series

Heyman hugged Punk after the match, thanking him for agreeing to help Reigns. The former WWE Champion responded by telling him: "We owe each other", before indicating that he would be in contact soon.

Whispering into the ear of his close friend, Punk stated:

"When I need a favour, I'm gonna come ask!"

Credit: WWE

Paul replied: "It's yours". Although Punk is incredibly loyal to Heyman - who managed him between 2012 and 2013 - the same can't be said about his relationship with Roman Reigns. The pair shared an uneasy alliance during the WarGames match - and Punk refused to answer a question about Reigns at the post-show press conference.

While Punk is not yet officially a SmackDown superstar, it appears that his issues with Reigns - who he has publicly criticised in the past - are far from over. Whether Punk's favour from Heyman involves 'The OTC' remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that Punk and Reigns are likely to cross paths again in the near future.