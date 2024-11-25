Key Takeaways One year ago, CM Punk returned to the WWE in an unthinkable moment at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023.

CM Punk was part of the best rivalry of 2024 with Drew McIntyre.

The Chicago native may face Seth Rollins and contend for the World Heavyweight Championship en route to WrestleMania season.

It's been a year since hell froze over — the moment that, despite all the rumblings and rumors, no WWE fan in the right mind imagined would ever happen. Not until they heard that signature static. Not until he actually walked out live and in living color. It's been a year since November 25, 2023, the day CM Punk made his unfathomable return to the WWE.

The 2014 Royal Rumble , January 26, 2014 to be exact, was CM Punk's last appearance before he walked out and was out of the WWE spotlight for nearly a decade. Due to his ugly exit, it seemed nearly impossible to imagine the Chicago native going back to the company that fired him on no less than his wedding day.

But as they all say, time heals all wounds. A new regime and a better culture has taken over the Connecticut-based company. Punk just went through a similarly ugly departure from AEW. The WWE was as hot as it had ever been. With Survivor Series : WarGames set in Chicago, the moment was ripe for the Second City Saint to come home.

Survivor Series: WarGames Chicago As It Happened

The day hell froze over

Credit: WWE

Before Survivor Series WarGames 2023, there had already been hot rumors that Punk was on his way back to the WWE following his exit from AEW . In the weeks leading up to the Premium Live Event, there had been subtle hints about the Best In The World's impending return to his former haven.

As mentioned, the show was held in Chicago, in front of a sold-out crowd at Allstate Arena. The main event was a 5-on-5 WarGames match between The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre against a team of Cody Rhodes , Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn , and a returning Randy Orton. The showdown happened, with the babyfaces coming out on top thanks to a momentous return from The Viper, who came back to in-ring competition after being sidelined for 18 months.

With the show coming to a close, the camera panned out with the winners celebrating their victory in the caged double-ring. And then, the static sounded. The roof almost blew off the place as Cult of Personality palpitated throughout the Allstate Arena. Was it really happening?

The entire wrestling world awaited for the opening riff to finish, the same way they also held their respective breaths anticipating for the hometown hero to walk through the curtain. As soon as Corey Glover sang the first line, "Look in my eyes...," the unthinkable actually happened — CM Punk was back in the WWE.

Punk's name instantly echoed throughout the arena, just as it did sporadically even when he was away. But for the first time in about a decade, the man was actually there, live and in living color, to soak it all in. The night ended with Chicago's hero staring down all the competitors in the ring.

Not everybody was happy to see the former WWE champion back in the company. Footage of Seth Rollins' angry reaction went viral on social media. The World Heavyweight Champion at the time was clearly in disgust at what transpired at the end of WarGames. Now that a year has gone by since CM Punk made his homecoming to the WWE, this is a good time to look back on what he has done since his epic return.

CM Punk's First Year Back in WWE

Punk vs. Drew: The best rivalry of 2024

Close

Whether it was real or not, Rollins' reaction instantly drew interest from the WWE Universe. As soon as Punk signed his Raw contract, The Architect immediately came out and welcomed him back with a few choice words.

"I'm going to say it plainly with every fiber in my being... I hate you." - Seth Rollins to CM Punk

All signs pointed to a program between Punk and Rollins on the road to WrestleMania. The former had his sights set on the Royal Rumble, as he set out to fulfill his goal of finally main eventing The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, Punk tore his right tricep during the match and was ruled out for WrestleMania XL, where he would have wrestled Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The night after the Royal Rumble, the 46-year-old confirmed he would miss the Showcase of the Immortals. But as he was about to close his promo, none other than Drew McIntyre, who caused the injury, came out to stick it to the Chicago native. To add further insult, McIntyre attacked Punk's arm to close the segment, opening the chapter of what would be the WWE's best rivalry in 2024.

"I prayed for this and it happened." - Drew McIntyre

McIntyre, who eventually earned the title match against Rollins at WrestleMania, continued to mock Punk for causing the injury. Drew successfully dethroned Seth to open WrestleMania Night 2. But he wasn't just content on celebrating his WrestleMania moment. He had to shove the victory in Punk's face. In retaliation, The Second City Saint attacked the Scottish Psychopath, opening the chance for Damian Priest to cash in and take the World title from Drew, just five minutes and 46 seconds after he won it.

Their rivalry began picking up steam after that. Drew continued his pursuit to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship. But Punk would repeatedly cost him his every opportunity — from Clash at the Castle in McIntyre's home country in June and during his Money in the Bank cash in match in July. McIntyre, meanwhile, made it personal by inserting his rival's wife, AJ Lee, and dog, Larry, into the feud, as symbolized by a bracelet that a fan made for Punk.

Punk was officially cleared for SummerSlam, where he and McIntyre started their trilogy of matches. With Rollins serving as the special referee, the Chicago native lost the first match. He won the rematch at Bash in Berlin in a strap match. With the series tied at one apiece, it was only fitting they closed the chapter at Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. When the dust cleared, after all the blood that was shed, Punk emerged victorious to end what was a cinematic trilogy.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Trilogy Match PLE Match Type Winner 1 SummerSlam One-on-One Drew McIntyre 2 Bash in Berlin Strap Match CM Punk 3 Bad Blood Hell in a Cell CM Punk

Following his hellacious match with Drew McIntyre, The Best in the World appeared the next night on Raw and said he'd take some time off to heal his battered and wounded body. But as he was about to make his way out... "Burn it down!"

CM Punk's Outlook for WrestleMania Season

Punk-Rollins might finally be happening

Credit: WWE

CM Punk hasn't appeared on WWE television since October 7, 2024. But that final image before his hiatus suggests that the WWE is finally moving towards the much-anticipated Punk vs. Rollins feud that was slated for last year.

It remains to be seen when WWE fans will see CM Punk back again. And when he does come back, who will he go after next? Do he and Rollins go at it right away, especially since the latter is still busy with his own programs with Bronson Reed and now, The Bloodline?

Perhaps Punk goes after the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint did say after he won his strap match versus Drew McIntyre that he had his sights set on the title until his heated rival attacked him into a bloody mess shortly after.

Regardless, CM Punk should be a big part of the company's marquee plans ahead of WrestleMania, especially after his epic first year back in the WWE.