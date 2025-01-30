Summary WWE Universe eagerly anticipates the unpredictable Rumble in February.

2024's Rumble marked the in-ring WWE return of CM Punk.

Punk reflects on how he felt in the moment, whilst Dominik Mysterio mocks the Best in the World's injury.

With WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, the company's first-ever February Royal Rumble is around the corner. An event that has endless possibilities, one of those possibilities is sustaining an injury. Something CM Punk knows all too well, the Voice of the Voiceless has revealed exactly what he was thinking after tearing his tricep in the ring at 2024's Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most highly-anticipated PLEs. An event that sees 30 WWE Superstars compete in a Battle Royale-styled event for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, the format leads to shocking returns and dramatic victories. Less than a week away until February's Rumble kicks off, the WWE Universe is more than excited to witness the unpredictable event.

It was only last year that the Rumble witnessed the in-ring return of CM Punk, following a decade away from the company. A return that was only bettered by the victory of Cody Rhodes; it wasn't all good news for the Best in the World. Tearing his tricep during the match, Punk has opened up on how he felt at the time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: CM Punk has entered seven Royal Rumbles in his WWE career, with 20 eliminations to his name, as of now (January 2025).

CM Punk's WWE Return & Injury

A moment that was a decade in the making ended awfully

The Royal Rumble in 2014 would mark the last time the WWE Universe would see Punk in a WWE ring. Leaving the company due to mounting injuries and frustrations, fans never thought they'd see the day that Punk would return to the company that "made him ill". After a brief moment in AEW, his departure made way for a seismic return to the WWE, something that happened at 2023's Survivor Series.

Competing at the Royal Rumble in 2024, it was Punk's first taste of in-ring action since his return. A decade from when he last competed in a WWE ring, it made for serendipitous timing. With many expecting the Best in the World to win the Rumble and fulfil his prophecy of main-eventing WrestleMania, it went downhill quickly for Punk. Sustaining a tricep injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre soon after he entered the ring, Punk has opened up on how he felt in the moment:

"Instantly, knew I tore my tricep. There was about a silver dollar-sized hole in my tricep that I instantly sunk my two fingers into, so I knew it was gone. It’s the opposite of what I wanted to have happen, happen".

Dominik Mysterio Mocks Punk's Injury

'Dirty' Dom is clearly not a fan of the Best in the World

Credit: WWE

A moment that kept up Punk's unfortunate habit of sustaining injuries, the Voice of the Voiceless has since maintained a consistent run within the WWE and appears to be on his way to main-eventing WrestleMania if the Rumble goes his way this time. Despite the WWE Universe's universal support of Punk following his injury last year, one WWE Superstar didn't have the same feelings. Speaking about the injury on WWE's YouTube channel, Dominik Mysterio poked fun at Punk:

“A 47-year-old man tore his tricep, oh wow, I wonder why! Man hasn’t wrestled in 35 years, comes back for the first time, tears his tricep, oh gee-whiz!”.

With Punk calling Dom "super lame and corny" in the same YouTube video, it appears Mysterio can't forgive the Best in the World for the way he treated him as an 11-year-old in 2010. As 2025's Rumble creeps closer, the WWE Universe will be hoping Punk can go one step further this year and win the event.