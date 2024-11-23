After a five-month absence, Paul Heyman made his return to WWE on SmackDown and 'The Wiseman' didn't come alone.

With WWE Survivor Series just over a week away, Roman Reigns was still searching for someone to round out his 'OG Bloodline' team to go up against Solo Sikoa and his squad as the Bloodline civil war continues inside the WarGames cage.

At the event, Roman, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will collide with Solo, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga and Bronson Reed inside the infamous structure. However, heading into SmackDown, Reigns' camp were running out of time to fill the final spot on their team.

Despite the best efforts of Zayn and the Usos, the locker room was not exactly full of people willing to jump into the vacancy - with many candidates having had issues with Reigns in the recent past.

Even Seth Rollins declined, despite his long history with Reigns, dating back to their Shield days of years gone by. 'The Visionary' decided to turn down a chance to get at his current rival, Bronson Reed, due to his hesitancy to trust Roman.

The 'OG Bloodline' now has their fifth member, though, and it's all thanks to the returning Heyman.

Paul Heyman Received A Massive Ovation on SmackDown Before Bringing Out CM Punk

'The Wiseman' hadn't been seen since being attacked by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in June

Heyman, who had been a founding member of the original Bloodline alongside Reigns and Jey Uso, was written off television after being put through a table by Sikoa's crew and refusing to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief. His name was mentioned on last week's SmackDown as Reigns tried to make contact with Heyman - only to find out that the phone number he had for his Special Counsel was no longer active.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Paul Heyman's last appearance on SmackDown came on the 28th of June, 2024.

With the two rival groups staring each other down inside the ring, Heyman made his long-awaited return and confirmed that he had found a fifth member for Reigns' Survivor Series team. As he pointed towards the entrance ramp, the crowd knew something big was coming.

As CM Punk's signature entrance theme 'Cult of Personality' hit, the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah went wild. 'The Second City Saint' hadn't appeared on WWE television since the night after his brutal Hell In A Cell match with Drew McIntyre, when he told fans that he would be taking a break for a while.

It's unclear whether Punk's move to SmackDown is a permanent switch or if he will return to Raw after Survivor Series. After making his entrance and helping the 'OG Bloodline' clear the ring, though, Punk and Reigns had an exchange that suggests their interaction may extend beyond next weekend's Premium Live Event.

During an intense staredown, Punk appeared to tell Reigns: "This isn't about us, this is about him [Heyman]." Those words seem to indicate that Punk has come back to seek revenge on Sikoa for his long-time friend.

Roman wasn't impressed, mouthing: "He's my Wiseman!" Punk responded: We'll see."

When Punk was in the midst of his long run as WWE champion between 2012 and 2013, Heyman was by his side. The pair have openly spoken about their admiration for each other's work, and the respect they have for each other. Heyman even referenced the Chicago native in his Hall Of Fame speech this year. The duo look set to share more screen time in the coming weeks, starting at Survivor Series.