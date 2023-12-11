The decision to have CM Punk appear at NXT Deadline on Saturday evening was one that, according to reports, the ex-AEW star was 'immediately up for'.

It has now been just over two weeks since Punk’s iconic return to WWE. Making a comeback at the end of the men’s War Games match, his music hitting at Survivor Series will go down as one of the most well-kept secrets in company history and many will never forget the insane pop inside the Allstate Arena when the static blasted through the speakers.

Though, attention quickly turned to the future, as the WWE fanbase wanted to know what he would do next. Feuds were set up almost instantaneously, with Seth Rollins overtly irate at the sight of Punk on the Survivor Series stage and ambiguity cast over Drew McIntyre after the Scotsman was reported to have stormed out of the Premium Live Event not long after Punk’s return.

CM Punk is said to have been in a good mood since returning to WWE

There were those who remained skeptical over the true motives behind the move, particularly after Punk had seen his AEW contract terminated with cause just three months earlier. Questions were raised over whether he was truly committed to being back in WWE, with it likely being the only option available to him without having to step away from the ring altogether, and these concerns weren’t helped by the Chicagoan’s first promo back on Raw.

The wrestling world watched on to see how the company would capitalise on the buzz, though Punk unfortunately had his initial promo time cut due to overruns earlier in the show, using his given time to emphasise how he feels as if WWE is his home. From there, the 45-year-old stayed absent from programming until the December 8 episode of SmackDown.

On the Tribute to The Troops special, Punk began to speculate over which brand he would end up signing for, given that he has been listed as a free agent since he re-entered the scene at Survivor Series. Still though, it would be fair to say that most didn’t expect his next move to be popping up in NXT.

The brand hosted its most recent PLE titled ‘Deadline’ last Saturday night, a show that was given a shot in the arm by the surprise arrival of Punk. Happening while Shawn Michaels was introducing the show, Cult of Personality hit and the pair had a light-hearted promo segment about mending fences and the possibility of the former WWE Champion appearing more often on Wednesdays.

Video: CM Punk's segment with Shawn Michaels at NXT Deadline

CM Punk was excited about the prospect of appearing in NXT

Now, per PWInsider, we have more information as to what Punk’s attitude was backstage at the show and how it came together. It was said creative pitched the appearance at Deadline to Punk during his appearance on SmackDown, and that he ‘immediately up for it’.

As for his interactions with the existing crop of NXT talent, it was reported that Punk was ‘available and friendly’ to anyone who wanted to speak with him. A lot of those on the developmental roster are huge fans of the Second City Saint, and most grew up watching him perform, so many, including Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, were thrilled to have his presence backstage last weekend.

It’s currently unknown whether Punk will be regularly featured on NXT, but he’s scheduled to reveal all by announcing which brand he will call home on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

As always, should more come out about CM Punk’s manner backstage in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.