Highlights At Money in the Bank, WWE legend John Cena announced he would be retiring from in-ring action in 2025.

Following the event, CM Punk was asked about Cena and his illustrious career during the post-event press conference.

Punk, unsurprisingly, was very complimentary of the 16-time world champion, but also hinted that all may not be as it seems.

With this year's edition of Money in the Bank in the books, it was an event that saw Cody Rhodes pinned by another member of The Bloodline, it saw Drew McIntyre fail to cash in, and crowned a new star in Tiffany Stratton, as she holds the women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Yet, despite all these memorable moments, it is the announcement of John Cena's retirement that has had everyone talking, with the 16-time WWE world champion set to put the bow on a Hall of Fame worthy career at the end of 2025. With everyone from the WWE Universe trying to swallow the news, WWE Superstar CM Punk, a former rival of Cena, has spoken out on the news.

John Cena's Illustrious WWE Career Coming to an End

Cena will end his WWE in-ring career at the end of 2025

John Cena has had a career that no one could've imagined, from starting out as the Prototype, then onto the Doctor of Thuganomics, and then onto the Leader of the Cenation. It speaks volumes to the talent of this once in a lifetime Superstar that his 16 world titles, and a litany of other accolades, aren't the first thing mentioned when you think of him.

It was news that sucked the life out of an always rowdy Toronto crowd, but in typical Cena fashion, he sucked them back in, and left them cheering and chanting like only he can. Having detailed his plans for his 2025 run in the WWE in the press conference after Money in the Bank, he does intend to stay in and around the WWE for a long time, it is just the in-ring Cena that fans will have to get used to not seeing.

Related John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE in 2025 WWE legend John Cena has announced that he will be retiring from the company in 2025.

Having just gotten back from ruining Drew McIntyre's night, one of Cena's former dance partners, CM Punk, took to the press conference to discuss just how he feels about Cena's retirement, a man he had a five-star match with in 2011, something WWE hadn't achieved in 14 years.

CM Punk Pays Tribute to John Cena

"I told him that I'll be the guy that drags him out of retirement. This retirement he says he'll adhere to, in 15 years, I'll drag him out of retirement. Cena, I think to my career means a lot. If you talk about my career, you have to talk about John, and it makes me feel proud that if you talk about John's career, you have to talk about me. We're married in that respect."

Clearly, huge respect from Punk's side towards John Cena. The pair will always be mentioned when you talk WWE, if not for their legendary bout in 2011's edition of Money in the Bank, it'll be because they have transcended the business.

Punk also mentioned how he would love to go one more time with The Champ: "Proud of him, he gets to go out on his terms, I know that's important. I told him if it's only one more time, then we have to do it one more time."

An exciting prospect that would have fans' attention, although they both aren't at their peaks, they are as good once as they ever were, to quote The Undertaker.