Summary CM Punk was spotted in the crows as The Rock closed his promo out at NXT: New Year's Evil.

The history between Punk and The Rock includes a memorable feud and respect.

Fans speculate a potential rematch between The Rock and CM Punk due to recent interactions.

The Rock closed out this week's edition of NXT: New Year's Evil - the first to stream on Netflix for international viewers. A fan captured another WWE talent watching the promo from up high; it was none other than CM Punk. The Second City Saint watched as The Rock closed out the event by talking about the criticism he received from RAW's premiere on Netflix and thanking all the fans.

Many fans felt that the promo was unnecessary, and a fan caught the moment that looked like Punk agreed with the WWE Universe. The special spectator quickly moved away as The 'Final Boss' hit his signature catchphrase, unimpressed by what he had witnessed.

CM Punk Spotted by a Fan Sat Ringside

The video shows that Punk was at the NXT event, and has been noted for helping develop wrestlers since rejoining the WWE. Another photo of Punk with Roxanne Perez after the show has also gone viral from after the show.

After The Rock finished his promo and the show, Punk did not wait long to leave and seemed uninterested in the final words of 'The People's Champion'. With Punk now back in WWE, it would not be surprising to see the two stars run it back after their short feud in 2013.

History Between CM Punk and The Rock

The feud between the two stars began in 2011 after Punk's infamous "Pipebomb" promo. He slandered the WWE higher-ups, John Cena and The Rock, which set him on his way to superstar status. After the Summer of Punk and an almost 400-day reign as WWE Champion, CM Punk turned heel when he clotheslined The Rock during the People's Elbow, setting their rivalry ablaze.

At the 2013 Royal Rumble, The Rock defeated Punk, ending his 434-day reign as champion. They had a rematch at the Elimination Chamber when The Rock successfully defended the title and walked into WrestleMania as WWE Champion.

After leaving WWE, Punk spoke about working with The Rock on Inside The Ropes, saying that it was "very Hollywood" and that he was "handed a script" which was not his usual way of operating. Punk did go on to say that there is mutual respect between the two stars, but they work differently.

A Future Match

With WWE, there is no telling what could be around the corner. With the new Netflix deal, we can expect lots of surprises; maybe even a rematch between The Rock and CM Punk.

Punk and The Rock are in great physical shape and still generate massive reactions among WWE fans. Punk went head-to-head with Seth Rollins on the RAW Netflix premiere - a match we never thought would happen, especially when considering the history between the two.

The reaction that was caught on video at this week's NXT could be planting the seeds for a future storyline. Punk said after the Netflix premiere that facing both Cena and The Rock comes with "big fat paychecks", meaning it could happen.