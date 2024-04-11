Highlights CM Punk and Jack Perry brawled in the tunnel at Wembley Stadium at All In 2023.

Punk was fired by AEW over the incident and has since returned to WWE.

AEW aired footage of the brawl on Dynamite after Punk took shots at the company in the media.

CM Punk has responded on social media after All Elite Wrestling (AEW) aired footage of the backstage brawl that saw him fired by the promotion last year. Punk's behind-the-scenes altercation with Jack Perry inside Wembley Stadium at 'All In' was ultimately the catalyst for his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 - and has been the subject of speculation among fans ever since it occurred.

The 45-year-old Superstar trashed his former employer during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour last week. The appearance was designed to promote WWE WrestleMania 40, but saw the 'Second City Saint' take numerous shots at AEW. Punk was ultimately dismissed from the company on the 2nd of September 2023 for his role in the fight with Perry - an incident that AEW owner Tony Khan would later claim had left him "fearing for his life," per Inside The Ropes.

How the CM Punk and Jack Perry Rivalry Began

Pair had their issues prior to landing in London

The bad feeling between the pair stemmed from a disagreement several weeks before the Wembley show where Punk had told Perry he couldn't move forward with a storyline he had pitched to destroy the window of a rented car. Aside from the fact that AEW didn't own the vehicle, there was also concern about the dangers that smashing real glass in the stunt could present.

Perry had allegedly claimed he understood that reasoning, but then went to call out Punk during his match at Wembley when he performed a move on the windscreen of a black cab during his match with Hook at All In. "It's real glass. Cry me a river," hollered Perry directly into the camera lens - in a message that was clearly intended for Punk. When Perry arrived backstage after the match, chaos ensued.

Punk addressed his side of the story when quizzed by Helwani, explaining, per the Daily Mail: "Jack came back from his match. I'm the next match, I'm sitting there. I got people with me. I walk up to him and I'm like, "Jack, why do you insist on doing this dumb internet s*** on TV? He's like, 'if you have a problem, do something about it. I was like, 'Come on man. I can f****** kill you. What are we doing? I thought I was doing the responsible thing. I didn't punch anybody. I just choked somebody a little bit. Samoa Joe was there, told me to stop. I quit. I turned to Tony [Khan] and said, "This place is a f****** joke. You're a clown. I quit."

AEW has now aired footage taken from the tunnel at Wembley on their flagship television show Dynamite - and it doesn't exactly tally with Punk's version of events. The former WWE Champion appears to shove Perry, before getting him in a chokehold and then throwing a single blow at the end of the scuffle.

Video: CM Punk Brawls With Jack Perry at AEW: All In 2023

While the fight was clearly not appropriate behaviour for two colleagues at their place of work, Khan's claim that he was scared for his life appears extreme given that the physicality between the pair only lasted a few seconds. AEW likely opted to show the clip in the hope it would prove that Punk was the aggressor, which it certainly seems to do.

However, to cut ties with your biggest star over what appears to have been a relatively minor scuffle is puzzling - especially as Punk went on to rejoin WWE and create a major buzz for the company prior to the start of the build to WrestleMania. Punk himself saw the public airing of the footage as a victory for himself, taking to Instagram to post an image of George W. Bush at his infamous 'Mission Accomplished' speech after the USA successfully ensured the overthrow of Saddam Hussain in Iraq in 2003.

Punk - who never wrestled for AEW again after All In 2023 - is currently out with a triceps injury that he suffered in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. That bout marked his first televised match since returning to WWE. When he is back to full health, he is expected to feud with Drew McIntyre, the man he was wrestling at the time he was injured. There have been no reports of any backstage issues involving Punk following his WWE return.