The latest has been revealed regarding whether CM Punk could be making a WWE return at Survivor Series on November 25.

On Saturday evening, WWE will put on the 37th annual Survivor Series from the AllState Arena in Chicago. The event will feature two rings as the War Games stipulation is planned for both the men’s and women’s divisions respectively, and there are also two title matches on the show as both GUNTHER and Rhea Ripley are set for title defences.

However, the thing that has perhaps gotten fans talking the most heading into tomorrow night is whether or not Punk will make an impactful return to WWE just shy of a decade after his last appearance for the company. Rumours of a comeback began over two months ago, and they’ve only ramped up in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series which takes place in his hometown in Illinois.

WWE doesn't want fans to think CM Punk is returning

Many of Punk’s supporters are allowing themselves to believe that this weekend could be the time that he re-signs with WWE.

Though, the belief among outlets such as Fightful over the past couple of weeks has been that the 45-year-old won’t be re-appearing at Survivor Series tomorrow night, and given that they were the first to learn of Punk agreeing terms with AEW in 2021, it’s likely that they would’ve heard about him signing with Triple H should that be happening.

WWE could be keeping CM Punk's return a 'well-kept secret'

But, to offer some hope to CM Punk fans, Dave Meltzer has written in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it’s always possible that WWE's deal to bring Punk back is ‘a well-kept secret’, meaning that a return still isn’t out of the question just yet.

If WWE was to bring in Punk, we’ve seen no evidence this is happening and those close to the situation have denied it, but it is possible it’s a well-kept secret. If Punk isn’t there the last thing the company wants is Punk chants during the show. From the start, we were told that while there is negativity about Punk, they are not completely opposed to it if the idea is it’s something they have to do in regard to fan response.

Meltzer makes reference to how WWE has recently confirmed the return of Randy Orton for Survivor Series in order to stop the audience from expecting CM Punk to compete in War Games, however we still don’t know the plan for Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been involved in very cryptic segments as of late in which he is teasing an unknown foe to find him.

It remains possible, albeit still unlikely, that Triple H could have the Japanese star call an impromptu open challenge which ushers in the return of CM Punk, who perhaps uses the remixed version of his theme song which was released by Living Colour earlier today.