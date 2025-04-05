This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After weeks of speculation from the WWE Universe, CM Punk finally revealed what the favour is that was owed to him by Paul Heyman. Himself, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are set to go head-to-head in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, billed as the biggest of it's kind in WWE history.

After speaking about the early days of his WWE career where, in real-life, certain people in the company wanted him fired, Punk went on to reveal the 'favour,' ordering Heyman to leave Roman Reigns and walk him into the ring in Las Vegas.