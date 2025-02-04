Summary CM Punk had another Royal Rumble to forget.

WWE's first PLE of the year has been and gone, with the Royal Rumble setting the tone for the Road to WrestleMania. An event where returns, main roster debuts and unpredictability were commonplace, the WWE Universe is still discussing some of the contentious moments from the night. With WWE's 'Main Event' Jey Uso leaving the event victorious, in a booking decision that equally confused and pleased fans, it was another disappointing Rumble for CM Punk. Having failed on both his attempts since his return to the company, the Best in the World has revealed how he would've booked the Royal Rumble to end.

Making it known in the lead-up to the Rumble that he would go after the Undisputed WWE Championship, the WWE Universe was convinced that Punk was going to secure the first Rumble victory of his career. Having torn his tricep at 2024's event, it appeared the Lucas Oil Stadium would witness the perfect full-circle moment. A night that didn't pan out as many hoped, the creative mind of Punk has revealed just exactly how he wanted the Royal Rumble to end.

CM Punk's Career Year

The Best in the World had an incredible 2024

CM Punk spent the majority of 2024 embarking on one of the best feuds of his career. Blurring the lines effortlessly and effectively in his rivalry with Drew McIntyre, their trilogy of matches ended in a five-star masterpiece at Hell in a Cell. The Voice of the Voiceless made his intentions clear after he washed his hands of the Scotsman, making it known that he needed to fulfil his destiny of main eventing WrestleMania. Briefly enjoying a feud with Seth Rollins and going into War Games, Punk's intentions never wavered as he eyed up the Royal Rumble.

Punk Books the 2025 Royal Rumble

The Voice of the Voiceless has revealed what he would've done

It would've been hard for Punk to experience a worse Rumble than his one in 2024. Having torn his tricep, an injury that saw him miss his first WrestleMania back in the company, the Best in the World wanted to rewrite history in 2025 and have himself remembered as someone who won at the Rumble, not got injured there. However, an elimination at the hands of Logan Paul saw jaws drop and the WWE Universe in disbelief. In a moment that fans are still bewildered with, Punk spoke to Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen of the Good Guy Bad Buy podcast and revealed what he would've done differently.

"The Rumble didn't go the way I would've booked it, so to speak. Since we're peeling back the curtain so much here, I would've had me and Cena as the last two guys, and I would've had Cena throw my a** over the top rope".

An idea that would've received much more unanimous praise among the WWE Universe, it is clear Punk's work alongside the likes of Paul Heyman has creatively rubbed off on him. With both John Cena and Punk set to fight at the Elimination Chamber for the last remaining World Championship match at WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see who misses out again.