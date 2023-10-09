Highlights CM Punk's potential return to WWE is contingent on him mending fences with top stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who have publicly expressed their dislike for him in the past.

WWE officials want to ensure a smooth transition if Punk rejoins the company, avoiding any backstage issues like the ones that occurred during his time in AEW.

Despite the challenges, a CM Punk return to WWE would have significant financial potential and fans are eager to see him back, particularly in a storyline involving Reigns. However, reconciling with the stars is a necessary step.

If CM Punk is to return to WWE, there are certain conditions he'll have to meet beforehand according to reports, and they involve 'mending fences' with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The former WWE Champion was recently let go by AEW after a string of high-profile backstage issues with other talent, including a physical altercation at All In with Jack Perry.

Once he was released, rumours immediately began running wild about CM Punk potential returning to WWE, and it seems that, as hard as it is to believe, might be on the cards.

When did CM Punk leave WWE?

Punk last wrestled in WWE almost a decade ago, and fans have been eagerly anticipating a return seemingly ever since, but now it feels as though we're closer than ever to him stepping back into the company's squared circle.

A return won't be easy though, with the star burning a lot of bridges following his highly publicised exit from the company in 2014. There are wrestlers in the company who aren't quite on the same page as Punk, and he won't exactly be welcomed back with open arms.

READ MORE: WWE: Bombshell report reveals 'safe bet' about plans for CM Punk's returnThat's clearly playing on the minds of WWE officials who will want to avoid a repeat of what happened between the former World Heavyweight Champion and some of his AEW co-workers.

That's why they've set a condition for him ahead of a return that means he'll have to work things out with some of the company's biggest stars before he's brought into the fold, if the two sides are able to come to an agreement.

What happened between CM Punk and AEW?

While it was initially viewed as a match made in heaven when Punk returned to wrestling in 2021 and joined AEW, things quickly fell apart and he left Tony Khan's promotion under shocking circumstances last month.

A number of backstage issues between the 44-year-old and some of AEW's biggest talents, The Elite, led to a massive brawl after All Out 2022 and brought his future with them into question.

After months away, he returned this summer, but was again at odds with one of the promotion's talents, this time Jack Perry and the two got into a confrontation during All In at Wembley Stadium. That was the last straw for Khan, and he announced that he'd made the difficult decision to fire Punk just over two years after his initial arrival.

WWE doesn't want to see something similar unfold once he returns to the company, if that is what ends up happening, so they've set aside a condition for him to try and ensure harmony and here is what it is.

What will CM Punk have to do before he rejoins WWE?

According to Fightful, WWE sources have said that Punk will have to mend any fences between himself and several top stars in the company if he were to return.

The biggest name he'd have to work things out with is Roman Reigns. The 'Tribal Chief' has been the face of WWE for almost the entirety of his absence, but the pair aren't on the best of terms. The same is said to be the case for Seth Rollins too, for what it's worth.

There is a very big elephant in the room in that both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have verbalized in the past that they aren't fond of Punk. Most people on both sides believe there would need to be fences mended there in order to make a successful return happen.

Rollins and Reigns have both shared their disdain for Punk in interviews when asked about whether or not they'd like to see him return to WWE, but they could easily change their tune if the former AEW World Champion apologises.

Ring Name CM Punk Real Name Phil Brooks Date of Birth 26 October 1978 (Age 44) Hometown Chicago, Illinois Debut 1999 Finishing Move Go To Sleep (GTS) Height 6ft 2 in Weight 218lb

There's no denying that a Punk return would make serious money for WWE and fans are clamouring to see him back. A story with Reigns would be incredible, but they'll need to get on the same page before they are even willing to bring him back. It makes sense too, his fallout with AEW should serve as a cautionary tale.