CM Punk has been described as the most polarising WWE superstar in history since returning to the company in November 2023. Hell froze over when the Best in the World walked out to the entranceway in Chicago's All-State Arena at the end of Survivor Series.

It had been nearly a decade since Punk's controversial departure, which left a sour taste in the mouths of everybody involved. He made amends with the new Head of Creative, Triple H, and has become one of the biggest commercial hits for the promotion, just as important as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk has never been afraid to throw his weight around, and his creativity means he often comes up with angles, storylines and matches. You needn't look further than his 'pipebomb' promo on RAW in June 2011 that blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality. But he was pitching ideas way before his days as an established main eventer on the main roster.

Chavo Guerrero: CM Punk Asked For ECW Title Feud

Punk told him Eddie Guerrero was a 'big influence'