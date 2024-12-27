CM Punk has gone viral after making one of the most bizarre post-match run-ins in WWE history - and he was fortunate not to suffer an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in the process.

'The Second City Saint' enjoyed a successful night at the company's traditional Madison Square Garden Christmas live event as he defeated Ludwig Kaiser earlier in the evening, much to the delight of a packed house at the world's most famous arena. Punk even threw in an extra treat for the fans in attendance as he paid tribute to long-time rival John Cena by copying his move set during the match.

The above is an example of the sort of tongue-in-cheek fun that fans are often treated to at these shows. As they are rarely taped for television, performers have a lot more freedom when it comes to their performances - leading to moments that you likely wouldn't see on Raw or SmackDown.