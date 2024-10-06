CM Punk delivered a classic performance as he bested Drew McIntyre in their Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood, but his victory came at significant personal cost. The 45-year-old ended up wrestling his longest match in WWE for more than a decade as he seemingly closed the book on his rivalry with the Scotsman inside the famed structure.

Both men were physically and emotionally spent after the bout, with the battle being so grueling that Punk collapsed into the aisle after his win. 'The Second City Saint' slumped on his knees as WWE officials ran out to his aid, administering an oxygen mask to help Punk breathe after the incident.

A real-life rivalry that has made its way on to WWE television, Punk's wife AJ Lee and his beloved dog Larry have been central characters in the feud, despite never appearing on camera. Fittingly, the pair played into the finish of the match, as The Scottish Warrior chose to try and humiliate Punk by pulling out a bag with the beads of the bracelet that had once featured their names. The decision cost Drew, with Punk capitalising on the distraction, administering a GTS to McIntyre while wearing a steel chain around his knee.

CM Punk Called for his Wife After the Brutal Hell In A Cell Match

He shunned medical attention to make the plea

Punk allowed the medical assistance for a couple of seconds before ripping off the oxygen mask and, in typical fashion, yelling, “Somebody call my wife.” It will not have been an easy bout for AJ to watch, with her husband being busted open pretty early on after a bump with the steel cage.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Bad Blood marked CM Punk's third victory in his six career Hell in a Cell matches.

It would be a shock if either man appear on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night as they recover from the match, which was one of the most gruesome Hell in a Cell matches in recent years. McIntyre certainly took the worst bumps in the match, with his failed Claymore attempt onto the steel steps being one of the most gruesome in recent years.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

As far as what is next for both men, Punk has made little secret of his desire to once again hold a major title and could well challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther next, although a return to his feud with Seth Rollins is also a possibility with WrestleMania now only six months away.

Drew’s part in his epic rivalry with Punk cannot be understated, with the Scottish Warrior’s popularity and overall recognition as a wrestler rising hugely since the feud began at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. There’s a feeling the former WWE Champion has unfinished business with a certain member of The Bloodline in the shape of Jey Uso, who currently holds the Intercontinental title.

It is doubtful that the conclusion of the feud will mean the end of Punk mentioning his wife on television. A full return to the promotion, though, seems unlikely. Despite not appearing in WWE for nearly a decade, the clamour for the former Divas Champion to return remains, but it’s not something she appears open to at this moment in time. However, as we saw with CM Punk’s iconic return last year at Survivor Series in Chicago, you can truly never say never in the world of professional wrestling.