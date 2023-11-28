Highlights CM Punk's shocking return to WWE after nearly a decade has left fans in total shock and excitement.

Punk's impassioned promo on WWE Raw showed his love for the fans and his desire to get back in the ring.

His message of "I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money" is seen by many as a dig at AEW, his former company.

WWE fans around the world were left in total shock after Saturday’s Survivor Series, with former Champion CM Punk returning to the company and closing out the show, nearly a decade on since his last appearance. Just 48 hours later, Punk made his first appearance on WWE Raw, speaking to fans about his desire to get back in the ring and get back to doing what he loves.

To close out Monday Night Raw, Punk cut a six-minute promo to the WWE Universe, which included some heartfelt messages to the fans who he said he loved and that he always heard when they were chanting his name. 'The Best in the World' confirmed he was ‘home’ and the fans in attendance were lapping it up.

CM Punk's direct message down the camera at the end of WWE Raw

After finishing the promo with the microphone, though, Punk wasn’t entirely done, as he then turned directly to the camera and sent a clear message to everyone watching. Despite not having a mic in his hand, his message could be heard loud and clear.

“I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money.”

Many have said this was a dig at Punk’s former gig in AEW, who fired him because of backstage altercations and the president of AEW Tony Khan feeling ‘physically threatened.’

CM Punk's time away from WWE

Punk joined AEW in 2019 because of grievances with WWE in the way he was being treated. He liked what AEW were about; a company that followed through with storylines and was less entertainment-centric, focusing on the athletes themselves and their talent in the ring.

Punk embodied the values of AEW and was the company’s biggest revenue generator, bringing in significant pay-per-view figures, generating huge merchandise sales, and boosting TV ratings. Returning to the WWE, Punk will take all that with him and more, hurting the AEW’s perception and momentum while greatly adding to the reputation of WWE as the pinnacle of wrestling.

Related Everything CM Punk said during his return promo on WWE Raw CM Punk's full return promo on WWE Raw showed a completely different version of CM Punk

This isn’t the first time that this has happened; before Punk’s departure, the AEW’s biggest star Cody Rhodes also returned to WWE in search of a more lucrative storyline and fans who were willing to pay for that level of sports entertainment. The AEW allowed both Rhodes and Punk to build their name as top-level athletes and both have now taken that status back over to the WWE, using their name to land the biggest storylines that will generate the highest revenue.

Video: CM Punk at the end of WWE Raw

With no official first match on the cards yet, some suspected that Punk also made this comment with the intention of riling up competitors and create a natural first opponent. Notably, the return of Punk seemed to have angered WWE star Seth Rollins who, on Saturday night, stepped outside the ring approaching Punk in a heated video that has gone viral on social media. Referees and officials tried to hold Rollins back from doing anything before commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves had to step in to support them.

It will be interesting to see Punk’s return play out. Who will he face, and will he land his dream storyline? Also, will he finally get to headline WrestleMania?