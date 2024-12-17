Summary CM Punk versus Seth Rollins confirmed for WWE Raw on Netflix debut.

Punk and Rollins' rivalry escalated with an explosive brawl on Raw.

Raw's debut on Netflix is already featuring a stacked card with Punk vs. Rolliins and Reigns vs. Solo confirmed so far.

One of the most highly-anticipated matches in recent memory has officially been confirmed. Raw's debut on Netflix just got bigger. Roman Reigns is already scheduled to fight Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. Now, it's been confirmed that CM Punk and Seth Rollins are set to go one-on-one during the explosive premiere of WWE 's flagship show on the streaming giant.

General manager Adam Pearce confirmed the match on Raw after Punk and Rollins had an explosive brawl to open the show. The two rivals exchanged heated words before throwing hands. Punk and Rollins could not be separated as the two continued fighting throughout the TD Garden in Boston. Now, they will finally get their hands on each other in the ring during what is already becoming a stacked card for WWE Raw 's debut on Netflix.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

This match is one year in the making

Credit: WWE

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been heating up over the past few weeks and this Monday night on Raw, it just got to another level. Punk kicked off Raw and given how his previous appearances had gone, he anticipated Rollins to interrupt him at some point. In fact, he was actively looking to get The Visionary to come out. Seeing as his efforts were not working, he prompted the TD Garden crowd to do what Seth hates the most — and that's hearing a CM Punk ring throughout the arena. The ordeal did work. But instead of interrupting Punk with his signature music, Rollins came out through the crowd and joined the fans in chanting the Chicago native's name.

Rollins said he went into the stands to get the fans' perspective on what they saw in The Best In The World. But after squinting and getting a closer look, he still didn't like what he saw, to say the least. The 46-year-old countered and said Rollins was in the right place — in the audience with all the CM Punk fans. That's when Rollins came back with a savage line that might have struck a chord in Punk. He even called his fierce rival by his government name.

"Because this fan, he's got more WrestleMania main events than you ever will. That's a fact, Phil!" - Seth Rollins to CM Punk

From there, Punk quickly got out of the ring and met Rollins in the crowd. It didn't take long before the two traded haymakers to each other. WWE officials tried their best to separate the two. But right when it seemed they had the situation under control, Punk and Rollins would both break free and continue brawling throughout the TD Garden.

During his promo right before they brawled, Punk spoke about how he and Rollins are bound to clash in the ring soon enough. Their rivalry has been brewing over the past few weeks, and they finally get to settle their differences in the squared circle.