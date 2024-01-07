Highlights CM Punk's WWE return was a surprise that fans and journalists were not expecting, making it a significant moment in wrestling history.

CM Punk has talked through the day of his WWE return and how it played out. Six weeks ago, the WWE was shaken to its core by the shock return of CM Punk. The star, who had been absent from the ring for three months and away from the company itself for just under 10 years, created mass headlines as he strolled out onto the Survivor Series stage.

Punk’s WWE comeback was something that many fans had dreamed about for over a decade, but not many thought it would actually come to be. It may have a case for being the last big ‘what if’ moment that wrestling could offer up, and, as such, the way in which the return was pulled off deserves huge props given to those in charge.

Usually, any big surprise being planned by WWE is leaked out to the media, and those attending events who keep an eye on the news often have a firm idea on what might happen at a show. This time, fans and journalists alike were kept mostly in the dark about whether or not CM Punk would be coming back at Survivor Series, with many basing their view purely on the fact that Punk was a free agent and that the Premium Live Event would emanate from Chicago.

The return was kept under wraps

CM Punk barely told anyone

As it turned out, the static hitting the speakers at the AllState Arena would prove to be one of the most mind-blowing moments in all of wrestling history, and, while speaking on WWE’s 2024 Preview Special, Punk spoke about what the 25th of November was like for him and how he was only able to tell people what was about to happen as he was driving to the arena.

“Oh God, how much time do we got? I feel like we can take up the whole show just talking –everything happened that day so fast. You should never text and drive, ladies and gentlemen. So I was trying to drive to the Allstate Arena and let everybody that deserved to know that was in my orbit know what was about to happen. “I’m texting my sisters because nobody knew. That’s how you get things done in this business. You keep things close to the vest. You don’t leak stuff, and that’s when the magic happens. It was a magical moment. There were so many things going through my head. The nerves, people I haven’t seen in ten years. I had questions, concerns, maybe even worries. And it was all solved the instant the song hit, Cult of Personality, and I walked out in front of my hometown."

Much of the WWE Universe, and even those who aren’t as tuned into wrestling as they used to be, will never forget where they were when Cult of Personality hit, purely down to the genuine surprise that came along with it. The response was so thunderous that Punk admitted he couldn't even hear his entrance theme anymore.

“I couldn’t hear the song anymore. I didn’t know my cues. You always, as a performer, try to hit your cues based on the song, like where we’re at. Where’s Corey Glover at right now? Okay, I’m gonna do this. This is when I get down; this is when I say it’s clobbering time. All of it went out the window. I couldn’t hear the song; I just heard the people. It was a very magical moment.”

Check out video of the interview below:

His second run in WWE is off to a slow start

They're taking their time to really get the ball rolling

As for how his second WWE run is transpiring, CM Punk wrestled his first match back in the company when he defeated Dominik Mysterio during a house show at Madison Square Garden, but he has yet to compete in a televised bout.

The Straight Edge Saviour is announced to be making an appearance on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, and we can likely expect his budding feud with the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to continue in the coming weeks and months.

