Highlights WWE may be moving away from the PG Era, with a shift in content and more freedom for performers.

The dynamic between sports and entertainment in WWE is evolving, setting the stage for new storylines.

Recent confrontations between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre hint at a more edgy, less restricted future for WWE programming.

As the WWE Draft concluded last night on Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe got an insight into what the playing field will be like when the brand switches come into effect in a week's time.

With Monday Night Raw seemingly being the sports side, SmackDown seems to be the entertainment side of sports entertainment, although it has been reported that WWE will be leaning into the term professional wrestling going forward, much like how they have leant into the "PG Era" being over, something that was evident on last night's episode of Raw.

Are WWE Finished With the PG Era

WWE has been TV-PG for far too long now, with reports stating that WWE and TV-PG have been intertwined since aspects of the Attitude Era. It is for sure that since 2008, WWE has ruled under the PG rating, as they seemingly wanted to market to a younger audience, and to do so they had to put restrictions on things that were commonplace, such as bleeding, swearing, and excessive violence. This era seemed like it would never end, but drastic changes have been circulating in the WWE since Triple H has been at the helm, with production changes being the most notable.

Speculation surrounding WWE and TV-PG being no more started weeks before WrestleMania, as the WWE Universe bared witness to the return of The Final Boss, The Rock, who came back with his own set of rules, with swearing and bleeding being seen in segments that featured The Brahma Bull. Whether it was a case of a higher-up abusing power or a shift in the times, that has seemingly already been explained, but last night's Raw made that for definite.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: WWE has been deemed PG since 2008.

CM Punk may have signalled the end of the PG Era on Raw

As CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continue to be at each other's throats, last night's Raw was just another chapter in the ongoing war of words between the Voice of the Voiceless and the Scottish Warrior. As WWE legends JBL and Ron Simmons, the APA, announced the round three draft picks, Drew McIntyre interrupted, livid at the idea of being a third round pick.

Drew took aim at CM Punk for injuring him, but said the difference is that, whereas Punk goes home when he's injured, he sticks around and does his job because he is "a real man." This prompted CM Punk's music to hit, where he can be seen in a box suite, as he announces: "I'm not sitting at home Drew, I am right here you little b****."

The b-word gaining a justified reaction from the crowd, Drew McIntyre runs off the stage in a rage and searches for Punk throughout the arena, only to find out he had made his way to the ring. Punk, now in the ring, and McIntyre now in the box suite, the pair had another promo battle that will age tremendously when their match inevitably comes to fruition.

It is a word that wasn't used lightly in the old WWE regime, but as times change and as the PG Era seems to be no more, it wouldn't be a surprise to see more and more leniency on what can be said in a WWE ring, especially if CM Punk is on the mic.