CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series 2023 has already made a huge impact on WWE, with the clip of his comeback immediately becoming the highest-viewed social clip in the company's history.

It's only been a few days, but things seem to be going well for Punk in WWE so far. After several backstage issues in AEW, the former World Heavyweight Champion was said to be in a 'happy mood' backstage at Raw this week, despite his plans for the show being changed.

Prior to his WWE return, many fans questioned if Triple H would want to take a chance on Punk after his two backstage fights in AEW, and it seems like higher-ups have put precautions in place in case things start to go south for the 45-year-old now that he's back.

CM Punk has a 'special clause' in his WWE contract

With Survivor Series 2023 officially in the books, a lot is expected from WWE with the year coming to an end. CM Punk’s return at the event made a lot of headlines, and the possibilities of feuds opening up have the WWE Universe seriously excited.

Punk made his return to Monday Night Raw for the first time in almost a decade, and amongst other things, revealed how happy he was to be back ‘home’. Fans are seriously behind Punk as he embarks on his first WWE run since 2014 and many are hoping that the positivity continues for the foreseeable future.

WWE's newest signing seemed incredibly happy in AEW after joining in August 2021, but that lasted just over a year, as a backstage fight at All Out in September 2022 left the wrestling icon suspended until earlier on this year.

WWE higher-ups were obviously aware of what happened with Punk in AEW, and it's widely expected that he'd have to have made assurances over his behaviour and backstage attitude before the company agreed to re-sign him and have him return at Survivor Series.

As such, Fightful is reporting that some WWE talent have been told by management that Punk has a special 'behaviour clause' in his contract. While no specific details about the clause were revealed, it likely gives WWE the ability to fire him if backstage trouble starts to arise.

There were indications that backstage issues already started immediately after Punk's return after Drew McIntyre 'stormed out' of Survivor Series, but things seem to have sorted themselves out as the Scotsman was in 'good spirits' at a live event on Sunday night and again at Raw on Monday.

WWE is already benefitting from CM Punk's return

CM Punk’s Survivor Series return has been confirmed as the most socially viewed video in WWE history, just showing how fantastic it was handled. The benefits of having him back in WWE are already being felt, as Monday Night Raw's viewership shot up with fans tuning in to see how his first appearance since 2014 went down.

This week's episode of Raw drew 1.88 million viewers, an increase of 29% as compared to the previous week. The demographic numbers increased fairly, leading to one of the most successful episodes of the red brand in years.

Punk is in WWE for the foreseeable future, and his first rivalry will seemingly be against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. If reports are to be believed, the two former WWE Champions will be sharing the ring at the Royal Rumble in January, kicking off 2024 in a rather big way.

In addition to that, reports from Sports Illustrated have stated that a future rivalry with Roman Reigns is being planned for CM Punk, but that will come after the ex-AEW star has finished his feud with Rollins, which could kick off as early as next week's episode of Raw.