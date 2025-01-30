Summary CM Punk teased a potential AJ Lee return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

AJ Lee, a trailblazer in women's wrestling, has been away from WWE for nearly a decade.

Lee was a three-time Divas Champion and left a lasting impact on women's wrestling.

A few days remain before the Road to WrestleMania commences with the 2025 Royal Rumble. It is a life-changing and career-defining night for whoever outlasts 29 other superstars in the event's namesake match, where one man and one woman each earn a championship opportunity at the WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All. Everybody who enters the Rumble has their own motivations. For CM Punk, it's about fulfilling a lifelong dream of headlining WrestleMania for the first time in his illustrious career.

Though Punk is focused on his goal, he also has his sights set on the women's Royal Rumble match. WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond was roaming around backstage and caught up with the Second City Saint and asked him who he wishes to see in the 30-woman match.

“There’s a big one I’m not gonna say because I’m gonna get in trouble.” - CM Punk

The Chicago native did not drop any names. But did Punk just tease a potential AJ Lee return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match?

Will AJ Lee Return at the Royal Rumble?

Lee has been away from WWE since March 2015

The Royal Rumble is like Christmas for WWE fans. Surprises and shock entrants are scattered throughout the night. With the Royal Rumble coming up soon, rumblings about potential returnees have heated up. Among those in the mix include AJ Lee, who has been away from WWE for nearly a decade. There has been major speculation about Lee potentially coming back to WWE ever since Punk froze hell over and made his epic return late in 2023.

The three-time WWE Divas Champion has been retired from professional wrestling for nearly a decade. Her last appearance on WWE television was on March 30, 2015. But despite being away for a long time, wrestling fans have been clamoring for Lee to return to the WWE. Punk may have just spoiled his wife's plans with his recent tease.

AJ Lee's WWE Career

A revolutionary of the women's division during her era

AJ Lee endeared herself to wrestling fans during her time in WWE. She was one of the most influential female superstars during her era and is still considered a trailblazer of the women's division as we know it today.

Debuting in 2011, she quickly gained popularity with her "anti-diva" persona. She was oozing with charisma and had the in-ring ability and strong mic skills to complete her rebellious character. Lee was often involved in major storylines, including with the WWE's top stars like John Cena , Daniel Bryan , and CM Punk. Perhaps her most iconic moment was when she dropped her own Pipebomb on her fellow WWE Divas.

Lee won the Diva's Championship three times. Though she retired at a relatively early age (28 years old), many consider her as an inspiration for the Women's Evolution that overtook the company right after she left.

She may not have experienced the change she brought to the women's division, but she left a lasting impact on women's wrestling for good. Perhaps AJ Lee can finally do so, if she returns this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. Will Lucas Oil Stadium light up on February 1?