CM Punk tore his triceps during the Royal Rumble match at the weekend and will likely miss WrestleMania following surgery, according to reports. It has now been over two months since the Chicago native sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by walking out onto the Survivor Series stage and making his first WWE appearance in just under 10 years. But, the company have been very conservative when it comes to having him compete in the ring.

In late December, fans inside Madison Square Garden were treated to an untelevised live event match between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio, the Chicagoan’s first outing under the WWE banner in almost a decade, but it quickly became clear that the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on 27th of January would play host to his first broadcasted match back in the company. Announcing his entry months in advance, Punk immediately became one of the favourites to win the Rumble match and go on to WrestleMania. Especially given his tense interactions with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, seemingly setting up a future feud between the two stars.

When it came down to it, the Straight Edge Saviour emerged second best, as he was thrown out by Cody Rhodes during the final sequence of the match. However, observant viewers noted that Punk looked uncomfortable during the latter stages of last Saturday’s main event, appearing to suffer discomfort with his arm, and now we know why.

Punk tore his triceps in the Rumble

He is set to undergo surgery and will miss up to six months

Any suspicions that Punk had suffered an injury have been confirmed now as PWInsider has revealed that the Best in the World suffered a torn tricep during the Royal Rumble match. They have also reported that he'll need to undergo surgery to fix the issue and is set to miss between 4-6 months as a result.

This means that Punk will likely miss out on WrestleMania this year, which is obviously a devastating turn of events for the star as well as all of his fans. Despite not winning the rumble match itself, many viewers still came out of last Saturday’s Premium Live Event believing that we were still on course for a clash between the Second City Saint and The Visionary at the 40th annual Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

Punk is set to address fans on Raw tonight

It's likely he'll confirm the injury

Of course, we will have to wait and see for any official announcement on the condition of the Chicago-born star, particularly given that the seriousness of his injury could affect the current plans for the World Heavyweight Championship going forward. Punk is being advertised for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, so it's likely that we won't have to wait long to find out more.

As it stands, Rollins himself is nursing a leg injury, so WWE will have to closely monitor the condition of both he and CM Punk, especially if there are desires for the two to face off at WrestleMania 40.