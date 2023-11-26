CM Punk defied all the odds last night at Survivor Series by making his shocking return to WWE to close out the iconic Premium Live Event. The show, which was stacked from top to bottom, had already featured the return of Randy Orton to active in-ring competition in the main event.

Prior to Survivor Series, it was being reported that Triple H had announced Randy Orton's return as a way of ensuring that the crowd didn't hijack the main event of the PLE, as rumors had been circulating for months that Punk was on his way back to the company. If fans were expecting the former World Heavyweight Champion and instead got Orton, it had the potential to spell disaster for the main event.

'The Game' wasn't done with the surprises, however. As the babyfaces were celebrating their victory in the ring, Punk's 'Cult of Personality' theme song hit and 'The Best in the World' made his huge return. Videos are currently circulating showing the absolutely deafening ovation that CM Punk received.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

The official video of CM Punk's WWE return on YouTube has gone viral and, as of this writing, is a top trend all over the world, peaking at #1. The video has already amassed almost two million views. The clip is captioned "Former WWE Champion CM Punk sends the WWE Universe into a frenzy with a stunning return at Survivor Series: WarGames" and that is an understatement.

Survivor Series was held at the legendary Allstate Arena, meaning WWE couldn't have picked a better venue for CM Punk's return than Punk's own stomping grounds. As the babyface team were celebrating their victory over Judgment Day in the main event, 'Cult of Personality' sounded out and was almost immediately drowned out by a deafening reaction from the hungry Chicago crowd, who were, as the caption mentions, thrown into a frenzy, resulting in one of the loudest pops in wrestling history.

VIDEO: CM Punk's WWE return generated one of the loudest pops in WWE history

Electricity was apparent as soon as his music hit, but the fans in attendance went absolutely insane when 'The Best in the World' himself stepped through the curtain and appeared on stage., something that WWE tried its hardest to covince fans couldn't be happening in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series.

Punk, who looked to be in incredible shape, took more than a few moments to absorb the excitement before breaking out his classic entrance moves, with the fans eating every moment. It felt as though the entire arena joined Punk in announcing 'Clobberin' time' before Punk fired himself up and began interacting with the front-row audience and asked everyone 'whose town is this?' to another thunderous reaction.

The official WWE video of CM Punk's return isn't the only one doing the rounds. Fans all over social media have been sharing their own footage showing the truly deafening ovation that Punk was given following his surprise appearance to close out the Premium Live Event.

WWE Superstars are angry over CM Punk's return

Following his surprise WWE return, CM Punk is expected to enter straight into the main event and begin a feud with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The rivalry is expected to begin on Raw next week, and lead to a match at the Royal Rumble in January.

Rollins, who in the past has expressed his legitimate dislike of Punk, has been dropping hints about Punk on television for months since Punk was fired by AEW, and it currently looks like WWE Creative is going to go ahead with that feud.

It is being reported that CM Punk's WWE return was kept a secret from almost everyone in the company, with even the superstars competing in the main event not being made aware of it until it was time to go out. There have been reports that people involved, including Rollins, were genuinely upset about Triple H's decision to have Punk return and close out the show.

Drew McIntyre, who was also part of the main event, reportedly 'stormed out' of Survivor Series after the main event and was furious over Punk coming back to WWE. While some speculated that it was a work, reliable reporters have claimed that the Scotsman legitimately wasn't happy.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you in the loop with the plans for CM Punk's WWE return as soon as more information becomes available, but if the immense pop that Punk received from the WWE Universe is anything to go by, this has the potential to be a massive comeback run for the man known as 'the Best in the World'.