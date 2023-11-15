Highlights CM Punk's recent social media activity is fueling speculation about a potential return to wrestling, with fans theorizing that he may appear at Survivor Series or be involved in a mysterious AEW storyline.

The use of the song "War Pigs" and the number 666 in Punk's posts are seen as subtle hints towards his potential involvement in the AEW storyline, where a masked individual is targeting the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

While it remains uncertain where Punk will ultimately end up, his recent teasing and the buzz surrounding his next move has wrestling fans eagerly awaiting his announcement.

CM Punk continues to be a trending name across the entire landscape of professional wrestling since becoming a free agent earlier this year following a number of backstage altercations and controversies that resulted in his firing from Tony Khan's AEW.

Despite this, wrestling fans world over are convinced that Punk will be returning to television screens sooner rather than later, and 'The Best in the World' himself has been having a blast with the countless headlines doing their rounds, all making assumptions on where the ex-WWE Superstar's next career move will land him.

This week, the 45-year-old shared some brand-new teasing material on his social networks that has left fans believing that Punk will return at Survivor Series next week. The story doesn't end there, however, as Punk is also teasing that he will be revealed as 'The Devil' in a current AEW storyline that is seeing a mystery-masked individual teasing a huge reveal.

Related: MJF could become 'the highest-paid person' in wrestling history ahead of WWE move

CM Punk has teased returns to both WWE & AEW

Over on his official Instagram page, Punk shared a new story featuring a photograph of his treadmill screen while he was working out. The former WWE Champion comedically captioned the image as "Just working out!", but it didn't take fans long to see that there was more to the story than meets the eye at first glance.

In the still image, Punk can be seen listening to a Faith No More cover of the iconic Black Sabbath song, 'War Pigs. The original version of the song going to be the official theme for Survivor Series next Saturday, which of course, got the minds of wrestling fans working overtime that Punk was teasing some form of involvement in the event.

Further inspection shows that Punk had burnt exactly 666 calories at the time the photograph was snapped, which appears to also be a tease in reference to an ongoing storyline over in AEW where a mystery man in a devil mask has been making sudden appearances on television, targeting the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF. Punk was scheduled to enter into a feud with Max over the title before he was fired from the company, which has fans wondering if the former AEW star has mended enough bridges to make a shock return.

In another social media post, Punk also posted a photo of him as the devil from promotional material dating back to his time in WWE, again adding fuel to the fire that he's heading back to AEW, as hard as that may be to believe.

Over the past few months, since Punk's firing from AEW, WWE has made a number of cryptic references to him on television, including Seth Rollins referring to himself as the best in the world and a throwback promo reference to the former WWE Champion's first pipebomb during his days in ROH.

RELATED: Rumours debunked on Triple H's plans for Randy Orton's return to WWE

CM Punk likely isn't returning to either WWE or AEW

Following his release from AEW on September 2 this year, Punk fell radio silent for a few weeks before re-emerging in a commentary role for an MMA show stating that he had two months to rest, implying that his non-compete clause from AEW was set to last for 2 months, meaning that by all accounts, the 45-year-old is now free to return to wrestling for other promotions.

It is currently unknown where Punk will end up, but 'The Second City Saint' himself seems to be having the time of his life reading all the headlines and teasing the fans about when he will announce his next move.

Right now, the WWE Universe is on tender hooks in hopes that a CM Punk return is imminent, but such a massive signing would likely be kept completely under-wraps until the return actually takes place. Whether Punk will actually return at Survivor Series, or actually be involved in an under-wraps AEW swerve and emerge as "The Devil", remains to be seen.

Stay tuned, wrestling fans, GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date on all the latest breaking news regarding CM Punk's next move in the world of professional wrestling as soon as the information reaches us.