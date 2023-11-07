Amidst rumors of CM Punk’s return to WWE, the former World Heavyweight Champion has reportedly told 'close friends' whether or not a comeback is in the works.

A new report has claimed that Punk has shot down rumours of a meeting with WWE when asked by those close to him, stating that as of right now, he isn't coming back to the company.

WWE has also made it clear that, as of now, the 45-year-old isn't set to return. Fightful even reported last week that Triple H was prepared to shut down rumours of a CM Punk comeback at the Fastlane show, and was surprised that he wasn't asked about it by the media in attendance.

WWE fans want CM Punk to return

Since his exit from AEW in September, fans have been hoping to see CM Punk back in WWE for the first time since his controversial departure in 2014. It was originally reported that the two parties were 'in talks', but later reports have claimed that Triple H and Vince McMahon outright 'rejected' a comeback offer.

In truth, no one really knows what's happening, but to provide some context to the matter, Fightful has provided an update on what CM Punk has told people close to him about a potential return, and it's not good news for those hoping to see it happen.

CM Punk has told people he isn't returning to WWE

The report states that CM Punk told people close to him that rumours he was set to meet with WWE officials are untrue. Sean Ross Sapp also said that the former WWE Superstar has told his friends that, as of now, he's not set to be at Survivor Series this month.

I can tell you that CM Punk has told friends of his, close friends of his, ‘no that is not accurate.’ No board meeting planned, not scheduled for Survivor Series.

The news won't be what many WWE fans want to hear, but the feeling is that the company wants to make sure people know Punk isn't returning ahead of Survivor Series, mianly so those in Chicago don't get disappointed when he doesn't show up on November 25.

Given that the show is in Chicago, many fans thought Survivor Series would be the perfect place to bring Punk back. However, it seems like WWE isn't too keen on the idea of a return, at least for now.

WarGames is set to take place at Survivor Series

Crown Jewel 2023 featured a massive World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. A couple of days after defeating the 'Scottish Warrior', Rollins defended the title against Sami Zayn in the main event of Raw this week.

Though Rollins won the match clean, things got ugly when the Judgment Day made their presence felt by attacking both men. However, to even the numbers, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out to make it a four-on-four brawl.

This led to Adam Pearce announcing a WarGames match between the two teams for Survivor Series 2023. While the match was also seen last year at the Premium Live Event, this time it would be an eight-man match, rather than the ten-man one fans were treated to last year.

However, this might also be a part of the story. Drew McIntyre is clearly upset with his loss and might come back to attack Rollins and join the Judgment Day next week. This would eventually add him to the WarGames match, meaning that Cody and his team would need to find another man.

WWE could then bring out CM Punk at the PLE as the fifth member to face the Judgment Day, and that would make sense given the teases Rollins has made to his return on Raw over the last month or so.

However, as noted, WWE wants to make it clear to fans that Punk isn't coming back, so perhaps Triple H has someone else in mind for the match, with a returning Randy Orton being the most likely candidate.

