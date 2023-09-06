Highlights CM Punk's firing from AEW has made him the hottest free agent in all of wrestling, and many think that he's going to be returning to WWE before too long

Reports have even stated that Punk, despite being outspoken about WWE, would be willing to return to his former home, and even tried to come back last year

Despite that, Booker T has revealed that he thinks Punk has burnt too many bridges and won't be returning to WWE anytime soon, a sentiment shared by a portion of fans too

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is continuing to dominate headlines across the world of professional wrestling due to his very controversial firing from AEW following a rocky few years of backstage altercations since his return.

Now that he's out of AEW, Punk is the hottest free agent on the planet, and would prove to be a huge asset to any company that brings him in, even WWE, at least from a business numbers perspective.

With talks of Punk potentially making a WWE return, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, has chimed in on the ongoing situation on his podcast, stating that it's unlikely the Straight Edge star will be back.

Related: CM Punk's pitch for WWE return leaked online; including WrestleMania opponent

Will CM Punk return to?

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast on his Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, Booker T dedicated a full episode talking about the ongoing CM Punk drama which currently clouds the world of professional wrestling.

Booker praised Tony Khan, saying he felt that he did the right thing by announcing CM Punk's firing before the All Out pay-per-view last weekend, rather than keeping it a secret.

The WWE Hall of Famer says that had Khan waited until after All Out, the fans would have gone 'crazy' during the show, as they would have been expecting Punk to make an appearance, which wouldn't have been in the works.

Booker even had experience of working with Punk during their time together on WWE Backstage. The former World Heavyweight Champion said that the 44-year-old might be stand-offish, but he found him to be quite easy to work with.

Image credits: WWE & AEW

During the podcast episode, Booker was asked for his opinion on CM Punk making a return to the WWE, with all the speculation that's currently doing the rounds online about that possibility, and the legend stated that he believes a comeback won't be happening because Punk was 'blown that bridge'.

I don't think so at all, I don't see that happening. [Punk returning to WWE.] Go back and look at some of CM Punk’s quotes about WWE over the last seven-eight years. Nothing positive. I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. I just don’t think when CM Punk left the WWE, I don’t think he was smart about it. I think CM Punk may have blown that bridge up

READ MORE: CM Punk fired by AEW: 44-year-old already 'tried to rejoin WWE twice'

What was CM Punk's pitch for his WWE return?

CM Punk has yet to comment on his firing from AEW or comment on his future in the world of professional wrestling at the time of writing. However, he is expected to issue a statement sooner rather than later, with rumours stating that it's going to be 'explosive'

It has been heavily rumored that Punk actually pitched to return to the WWE earlier this year to work a program with Kevin Owens heading into WrestleMania 39, but plans ultimately fell through, putting to bed the speculation that he doesn't want to come back to his former home.

WWE apparently didn't want to do business with Punk, likely due to a combination of his past controversies within the company, as well as him being signed to AEW at the time, although suspended indefinitely.

Image credits: AEW & WWE

CM Punk returning to WWE would certainly bring some eyes to the product, given that he's one of the most popular wrestlers in the world today.

Booker T's comments about Punk burning bridges seem to ring true however, with a number of top stars apparently not wanting Punk back in the company, the list of which includes the likes of Seth Rollins and potentially Triple H and Vince McMahon, two of the people that would be making the deciion.

Related: 10 Matches We Want To See If CM Punk Returns To WWERight now, CM Punk's future is up in the air, and while the WWE Universe may want Punk back on television, it currently looks unlikely that it will ever happen. However, it is important to remember to never say never when it comes to professional wrestling. If there's money to be made, there's a chance it can happen.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to stay in the loop with all the latest news on the ongoing CM Punk situation as soon as the news reaches us.