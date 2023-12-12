CM Punk has returned to WWE, and on last night's show, he was confirmed to be part of the Monday Night Raw roster.

One of the main reasons he chose Raw was to set up a feud with Seth Rollins, with the World Heavyweight Champion confronting Punk immediately after his decision was made.

Rollins tore Punk apart on the mic on the show, for the millions watching at home to see, but it turns out that he also took some shots at the ex-AEW star whilst at a non-televised Live Event over the weekend.

CM Punk is set to feud with Seth Rollins

Originally, it was reported that Punk was set to challenge Seth for his World Heavyweight Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27, but that doesn't appear to be happening, with WWE seemingly having bigger plans in store for the feud.

Last night on Raw, Punk not only announced that he'd snubbed offers from NXT and SmackDown to exclusively appear on Monday nights, but also officially declared his entry into the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

This indicates that Rollins v Punk will not be happening at the show next month, but instead could go down at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, with the former WWE Champion clearly stating in all of his promos thus far that he's returned to the company to do what he wasn't able to do during his first run, main event the biggest show of the year.

Seth Rollins called CM Punk a 'bum' at WWE Live Event

WWE is going about booking Punk and Rollins' feud in a rather interesting way, trying to blur the lines between storyline and reality, and that started at Survivor Series 2023, when Punk made his first appearance on a WWE show since January 2014.

At the show, Rollins was caught via fan footage reacting incredibly angrily to Punk's return. The initial belief was that Seth's reaction was legitimate, but it later emerged it was 100% scripted and planned ahead of time, with the intention being to build towards a feud between both men.

WWE is well aware that even when not being filmed by its own cameras, fans will circulate footage of Rollins sharing his true thoughts on Punk on social media, which will only further blur the lines of what's real and what's not.

That was seen at a WWE Live Event over the weekend, where Rollins was filmed calling CM Punk a 'bum' when fans chanted his name during his segment. The WrestleMania 31 main eventer stated that he had no intention of speaking about WWE's newest signing, as you can see from the footage below.

VIDEO: Seth Rollins calls CM Punk a 'bum' at WWE Live Event

It remains to be seen whether or not Punk and Rollins are truly willing to work together, but the feeling seems to be that Triple H may be looking to 'test' his newest signing by having him lose to Seth at some stage next year.

The plans for their eventual match appear to be uncertain as of now, but the feeling amongst many fans is that Rollins v Punk could be one of the headline title matches fans in Philadelphia are treated to at WrestleMania XL in April 2024.