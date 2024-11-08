CM Punk hasn't been seen on WWE television since early October, but his absence is set to come to an end shortly, according to a new report. The 'Second City Saint' was last seen on Monday Night Raw on the 7th of October, just hours removed from his brutal Hell In A Cell match with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood.

On that episode of Raw, Punk opened the show by taking the microphone and telling fans: "I’m gonna go home. I haven’t seen my wife in about five weeks. I’ve got a lot of flowers to buy. I appreciate you all. I’d like to say, ‘I’ll see you soon,’ but I just don’t know. Thank you."

However, according to a report from Fightful Select, Punk's leave of absence was about more than simply spending time with family. The 46-year-old - who celebrated his birthday during his time away from the company - was seemingly keen to avoid being featured in a storyline due to the nature of WWE's schedule over the past few weeks.

CM Punk Reportedly Informed WWE That he Wasn't Willing to Travel to Saudi Arabia

The company presented Crown Jewel 2024 in the country last weekend

His words to the crowd in early October provided a storyline reason as to why Punk wouldn't be a part of Crown Jewel 2024 or the episode of Monday Night Raw that followed it. Both of those shows took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - where Punk had already told WWE management he wasn't willing to travel to many months ago.

With WWE's engagements in the Gulf state now over until 2025, Punk is expected to return to action imminently, with Fightful disclosing that he is set to return on this coming Monday's edition of Raw (11th of November). No creative plans have been revealed for the former WWE Champion, but he is believed to be heading for a feud with Seth Rollins.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: CM Punk hasn't held the WWE Championship since losing it to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013.

Punk was then interrupted by Rollins in his farewell appearance on Raw last month. The pair are expected to work a storyline with one another - although their rivalry seems a natural fit for a match at WrestleMania 41, which is still the better part of six months away. No matter whether it's Rollins or another foe that he takes on next, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see him return.

The Chicago native has still only worked a handful of matches since returning to the company after a decade-long absence at last year's Survivor Series to a thunderous ovation. A triceps injury sustained at the hands of Drew McIntyre during the 2024 Royal Rumble match has severely limited his time in the ring, although his subsequent series of matches with 'The Scottish Warrior' was well-received.