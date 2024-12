Vince McMahon has made a career of being controversial. The 79-year-old has been in the spotlight over the last few years, and some serious allegations have been made against him.

In a podcast with Colt Cabana, WWE Superstar CM Punk, real name Phillip Brooks, confirmed that the WWE founder fired him on his real-life wedding day, which also came after he was initially suspended via text message.

CM Punk on Being Fired on his Wedding Day

Vince McMahon has since apologised for this happening