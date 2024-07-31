Highlights CM Punk believes Harley Race, Terry Funk, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, and Roddy Piper are the top five wrestlers of all time.

CM Punk's homage to wrestlers of the past shows his appreciation for the history and traditions of professional wrestling.

Big names such as The Undertaker, The Rock, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels all fail to make Punk's top five.

Ever since Survivor Series in 2023, CM Punk has been at the forefront of the WWE, regardless of the injury that has seen him not physically compete since January's Royal Rumble.

Now, as he finds himself in the hottest feud of the summer, Punk will finally be making his return to singles wrestling, as he faces off against long-time rival, Drew McIntyre, with Seth Rollins set to be the special guest referee. It is a feud that has solidified many fans' calcified perception of Punk, and that is that he is one of the greatest of his generation. A career spanning several companies, he has consistently proved why he is the best in the world. With many fans having Punk in their top five, CM Punk himself has come out to reveal who he believes are the top five wrestlers of all time.

CM Punk has always paid homage to the wrestlers of yesteryear, making it known that he loves the history that professional wrestling is steeped in. He is a wrestler's wrestler, with his own character showing shades of the past generation's best parts. The tenacity on the microphone, the logical approach to wrestling, and the move-set, he is and always will be a student of the game, even though he is now viewed as a teacher to many.

It is with that, that his top five may not be a surprise to many, with the five wrestlers that Punk mentions as being the greatest of all time, being wrestlers that you would associate with him. In no particular order, CM Punk named Harley Race, Terry Funk, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, and Roddy Piper, as who he believes to be the five greatest wrestlers of all time.

Harley Race

Harley Race, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Wrestler on God's Green Earth", dominated the NWA during the 70s and 80s, in an era that saw the likes of Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, and Terry Funk all battling out for the prize of being the heavyweight champion, an accomplishment that Race achieved eight times. In 2004, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, being seen as someone who was the perfect microcosm of the sports-based presentation of wrestling.

Terry Funk

Terry Funk, similar to Race, had a stint in NWA where he became the heavyweight champion, but Funk also spearheaded hardcore wrestling, as he took his talents from Japan to the WWE, showing off his longevity in promotions all over the world. His brawling approach to wrestling made him loved as a face, but also a heel, with many wrestling fans believing he held every characteristic in the ring, and outside of it, to be considered as one of the greatest ever.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is the most infamous on Punk's list, with the Rattlesnake being the face of WWE's Attitude Era, with his catchphrases and t-shirts still being used to this day. Having been in a tag team alongside Brian Pillman, not many would have predicted that the young, blonde-haired, tag team champion would soon become the biggest Superstar on the planet, seemingly being one of the first people to truly transcend wrestling.

Eddie Guerrero

The late, great Eddie Guerrero is undoubtedly seen as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, purely off of his in-ring ability alone. Truly one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots, he made it look so effortless, and then you factor in his ability to make you hate him like he did in his feud against Rey Mysterio, he also made you love him, seen in his WWE Championship win at 2004's No Way Out PPV.

Roddy Piper

Lastly, there is Roddy Piper, someone who you can really see a lot of in CM Punk. 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, a WWE Hall of Famer, made his name for his heated approach to interviews, with his "Piper Pit's" segments being the perfect embodiment of what Piper was. As well as being very good in the ring, Piper was truly one of the first people to take a microphone and make it matter like no one had before.

A top five that no one can dispute, CM Punk can be seen in a lot of the people he looks up to, and when it is all said and done, it is only expected that CM Punk will start to enter the conversations of top five of all time.