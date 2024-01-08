Highlights Traditionally, UFC fighter salaries are kept secret, but CM Punk's earnings caused controversy for the promotion.

Dana White claimed that fighters share their earnings with each other, despite the UFC's policy of secrecy.

CM Punk earned a base salary of $500k for his first UFC fight, which angered other fighters.

Traditionally in the UFC, fighter salaries are normally kept under wraps. However, this was not the case with CM Punk, and it caused some issues for the promotion.

Dana White had a clear stance in 2017 - fighter pay would remain undisclosed unless publicly misrepresented. This policy was highlighted during a dispute with Randy Couture in 2007, when Couture revealed his earnings and White claimed that he had "completely lied", eventually going to the UFC's accounting department to get the real number so that he could counter the fighter publicly.

White said that while he couldn't remember any specific instances, the UFC had "probably" worked to keep salary information a secret, according to a 2017 deposition for the UFC antitrust lawsuit, recently unsealed by federal judge Richard Boulware. Behind the scenes, however, White claims that the fighters tell each other how much they earn: "All the fighters know what other fighters are making. They all talk. They all know. Even guys who say they don't want their number out there, they tell."

CM Punk's UFC earnings

Punk only fought twice with the company

CM Punk had just two fights in the UFC after making the switch from professional wrestling back in 2014. He lost in the first round on his debut to Mickey Gall in September 2016 and lost his second to Mike Jackson by unanimous decision in June 2018. How much he got paid for his first UFC bout with no prior experience, however, caused some backlash for Dana White and the UFC.

White struggled to remember Punk's name in the deposition. "It just happened again, too," White said. "We had some guy that was - that was paid a certain amount of money and never - oh, the professional wrestler that we brought in. Not Brock [Lesnar], the other one."

"CM Punk?" the attorney asked. "Oh, yeah." White replied. "People went crazy when they saw what he got paid, even the women."

Punk earned a base salary of $500k

According to a copy of Punk's UFC contract unsealed in the lawsuit, the former WWE champion was heading towards the top of the UFC pay scale on his debut. Punk's payout for his first UFC fight was a flat $500,000. There were also potential pay-per-view bonuses and other financial incentives included in his contract.

Punk's earnings caused anger among other fighters. Cat Zingano, who was the UFC bantamweight champion at the time, tweeted: "CM Punk made $500k on his entry fight while the rest of us pay to fight?"

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos tweeted: "Nothing against CM Punk making half a million for his MMA debut, but I think champs should be [making] that too; people who have dedicated [an] entire life."

According to a report released in the antitrust lawsuit, even the half-million figure was likely under what Punk actually made. The WWE star actually took home $1,042,736 for his loss to Gall, including pay-per-view bonuses and other incentives.

The antitrust lawsuit states that the UFC's practices, including the handling of fighter pay, contributes to the market dominance at the expense of the athletes. The damages could amount to over $1 billion. Therefore, the outcome of the case could have huge ramifications for the UFC heading forward.